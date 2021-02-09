Difference between revisions of "Gokwe North"
|
(Created page with "{{Infobox settlement | name =Gokwe North | native_name = | native_name_lang = <!-- ISO 639-2 code e.g. ""fr"" for French. If more than...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 76:
|Line 76:
|−
'''Gokwe North'''district is the northern of two administrative districts in the Gokwe region of the Midlands
|+
'''Gokwe North''' district is the northern of two administrative districts in the Gokwe region of the Midlands of [[Zimbabwe]]. Its administrative seat is Nembudziya
|+
|+
.
|+
|+
Latest revision as of 08:56, 9 February 2021
Gokwe North
Gokwe North district is the northern of two administrative districts in the Gokwe region of the Midlands Province of Zimbabwe. Its administrative seat is Nembudziya.
The Gokwe North Local Government is Gokwe North RDC.