Difference between revisions of "Gokwe North"

Gokwe North


Gokwe North district is the northern of two administrative districts in the Gokwe region of the Midlands Province of Zimbabwe. Its administrative seat is Nembudziya.

The Gokwe North Local Government is Gokwe North RDC.

