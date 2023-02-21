Difference between revisions of "Gokwe North RDC"

Pindula

The '''July 2018''' elections for Masvingo Municipality returned:
  
 
[[Category:Elections, local government]]
 
Latest revision as of 07:23, 21 February 2023

The Gokwe North Local Government is Gokwe North RDC.
The July 2018 elections for Masvingo Municipality returned:

Ward 21, Stephen Mashayamombe, Zanu-PF

Contact Details

Address: Gokwe North RDC, Stand No 8, gokwe North Growth Point.
Phone: +263 861 200 2979, +263 861 200 2978.
Email: ceo.gokwenorthrdc02@gmail.com
Website: https://gokwerdc.co.zw [1]

