Difference between revisions of "Gokwe North RDC"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "The Gokwe North Local Government is '''Gokwe North RDC'''. <br/> The July 2018 elections for Masvingo Municipality returned: Ward 21, Stephen Mashayamombe, Zanu-PF [...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
The [[Gokwe North]] Local Government is '''Gokwe North RDC'''. <br/>
The [[Gokwe North]] Local Government is '''Gokwe North RDC'''. <br/>
|−
The July 2018 elections for Masvingo Municipality returned:
|+
The July 2018elections for Masvingo Municipality returned:
Ward 21, [[Stephen Mashayamombe]], Zanu-PF
Ward 21, [[Stephen Mashayamombe]], Zanu-PF
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:Elections, local government]]
[[Category:Elections, local government]]
Latest revision as of 07:23, 21 February 2023
The Gokwe North Local Government is Gokwe North RDC.
The July 2018 elections for Masvingo Municipality returned:
Ward 21, Stephen Mashayamombe, Zanu-PF
Contact Details
Address: Gokwe North RDC, Stand No 8, gokwe North Growth Point.
Phone: +263 861 200 2979, +263 861 200 2978.
Email: ceo.gokwenorthrdc02@gmail.com
Website: https://gokwerdc.co.zw [1]