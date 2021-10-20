Difference between revisions of "Goldridge College"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "Schools Bulawayo Metropolitan Province See High Schools Of Zimbabwe. <br/> See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers. <br/> See Ass...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
|+
[[ Province]]
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
|−
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
|+
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
==Location==
==Location==
|−
(September 2021) <br/>
|+
(September 2021) <br/>
|−
Address: <br/>
|+
Address:<br/>
|−
Telephone: <br/>
|+
Telephone:<br/>
|−
Cell: <br/>
|+
Cell:<br/>
|−
Email: <br/>
|+
Email:<br/>
|−
Web:
|+
Web:<br/>
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
|Line 48:
|Line 48:
|title=Goldridge College
|title=Goldridge College
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|−
|keywords=education,high schools,
|+
|keywords=education,high schools, Province,O Level
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
|image=Uploaded_file.png
|image=Uploaded_file.png
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
}}
}}
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Revision as of 13:41, 20 October 2021
Goldridge College is in Kwekwe, Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address:
Telephone:
Cell:
Email:
Web: http://www.goldridgecollege.ac.zw/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
South Eastern College is an Association of Trust Schools.
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
==++==++==++==++==++
==++==++==++==++==++ SEO template