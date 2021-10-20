* Hockey (Compulsory to all Form One and Form 2 girls)

Goldridge College is in Kwekwe, Midlands Province. It is a co-educational independent trust school that opened in 2001. It offers places to 350 students from Form One to Six. 200 students are boarders.

Location

(September 2021)

Address: Goldridge College, J. Moyo Ave, Newtown, Kwekwe.

Telephone: +263 55 21363

Cell: info@goldridgecollege.ac.zw, admin@goldridgecollege.ac.zw

Email:

Web: http://www.goldridgecollege.ac.zw/, Facebook - www.facebook.com/GoldridgeCollegeKwekweZimbabwe



History

Goldridge College is owned and administered by the Goldridge Schools Board of Governors that also runs a Nursery and Primary School.

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Goldridge College is an Association of Trust Schools.

350 students of which 200 are borders.

courses offered - O Level

English Language

Geography

Mathematics

Either Business Studies or Commerce

Either Fashion & Textiles or Design & Technology or ICT or Food & Nutrition

Either English Literature or Shona

Either History or Accounting

Either Chemistry, Physics and Biology or Physical Science and Biology

A Level

Block A

Geography History Literature in English Business Studies Divinity

Block B

Mathematics Accounting Business Studies Geography

Block C

Mathematics Physics Chemistry Biology

Block D

Mathematics Chemistry/Physics Geography

Goldridge College believes in holistic education. This means that all students are required to develop not only academically, but also socially, physically, spiritually and emotionally. In order to achieve this, students need to take an active interest and participate fully in the entire Goldridge College Curriculum. The academic side is only a section of the curriculum. The Co-curriculum activities help develop the other aspects of the human being.

Sports

Athletics (Compulsory to all pupils)

Cross Country (Compulsory to all pupils)

Cricket (Compulsory to all Form One and Form 2 boys)

Swimming (Compulsory to all pupils)

Golf

Rugby (Compulsory to all Form One and Form 2 boys)

Hockey (Compulsory to all Form One and Form 2 girls)

Netball

Football

Tennis

Cultural and Clubs

Drama

Debating

Quiz

Public Speaking

Elocution

Music

Youth Alive

Chess

Interact

Library

Science

Information Communication Technology

Grooming

Leo

Living Values

Instrumental Music

Scripture Union

Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

