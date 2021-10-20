Difference between revisions of "Goldridge College"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
'''Goldridge College''' is in [[Kwekwe]], [[Midlands Province]]. It is a co-educational independent trust school that opened in '''2001'''. It offers places to 350 students from Form One to Six. 200 students are boarders.
'''Goldridge College''' is in [[Kwekwe]], [[Midlands Province]]. It is a co-educational independent trust school that opened in '''2001'''. It offers places to 350 students from Form One to Six. 200 students are boarders.
|+
|+
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
|Line 103:
|Line 105:
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|Line 114:
|Line 111:
|keywords=education,high schools,Midlands Province,O Level
|keywords=education,high schools,Midlands Province,O Level
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
|−
|image=
|+
|image=.
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
}}
}}
|−
|−
|−
|−
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Revision as of 14:22, 20 October 2021
Goldridge College is in Kwekwe, Midlands Province. It is a co-educational independent trust school that opened in 2001. It offers places to 350 students from Form One to Six. 200 students are boarders.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: Goldridge College, J. Moyo Ave, Newtown, Kwekwe.
Telephone: +263 55 21363
Cell: info@goldridgecollege.ac.zw, admin@goldridgecollege.ac.zw
Email:
Web: http://www.goldridgecollege.ac.zw/, Facebook - www.facebook.com/GoldridgeCollegeKwekweZimbabwe
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
Goldridge College is owned and administered by the Goldridge Schools Board of Governors that also runs a Nursery and Primary School.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Goldridge College is an Association of Trust Schools.
350 students of which 200 are borders.
courses offered - O Level
- English Language
- Geography
- Mathematics
- Either Business Studies or Commerce
- Either Fashion & Textiles or Design & Technology or ICT or Food & Nutrition
- Either English Literature or Shona
- Either History or Accounting
- Either Chemistry, Physics and Biology or Physical Science and Biology
A Level
- Block A
Geography History Literature in English Business Studies Divinity
- Block B
Mathematics Accounting Business Studies Geography
- Block C
Mathematics Physics Chemistry Biology
- Block D
Mathematics Chemistry/Physics Geography
Goldridge College believes in holistic education. This means that all students are required to develop not only academically, but also socially, physically, spiritually and emotionally. In order to achieve this, students need to take an active interest and participate fully in the entire Goldridge College Curriculum. The academic side is only a section of the curriculum. The Co-curriculum activities help develop the other aspects of the human being.
Sports
- Athletics (Compulsory to all pupils)
- Cross Country (Compulsory to all pupils)
- Cricket (Compulsory to all Form One and Form 2 boys)
- Swimming (Compulsory to all pupils)
- Golf
- Rugby (Compulsory to all Form One and Form 2 boys)
- Hockey (Compulsory to all Form One and Form 2 girls)
- Netball
- Football
- Tennis
Cultural and Clubs
- Drama
- Debating
- Quiz
- Public Speaking
- Elocution
- Music
- Youth Alive
- Chess
- Interact
- Library
- Science
- Information Communication Technology
- Grooming
- Leo
- Living Values
- Instrumental Music
- Scripture Union
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.