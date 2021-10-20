Pindula

Goldridge College is in Kwekwe, Midlands Province. It is a co-educational independent trust school that opened in 2001. It offers places to 350 students from Form One to Six. 200 students are boarders.

Goldridge College badge

Location

(September 2021)
Address: Goldridge College, J. Moyo Ave, Newtown, Kwekwe.
Telephone: +263 55 21363
Cell: info@goldridgecollege.ac.zw, admin@goldridgecollege.ac.zw
Email:
Web: http://www.goldridgecollege.ac.zw/, Facebook - www.facebook.com/GoldridgeCollegeKwekweZimbabwe

History

Goldridge College is owned and administered by the Goldridge Schools Board of Governors that also runs a Nursery and Primary School.

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

Goldridge College is an Association of Trust Schools.

350 students of which 200 are borders.

Courses offered - O Level

  • English Language
  • Geography
  • Mathematics
  • Either Business Studies or Commerce
  • Either Fashion & Textiles or Design & Technology or ICT or Food & Nutrition
  • Either English Literature or Shona
  • Either History or Accounting
  • Either Chemistry, Physics and Biology or Physical Science and Biology

A Level

Block A

  • Geography
  • History
  • Literature in English
  • Business Studies
  • Divinity

Block B

  • Mathematics
  • Accounting
  • Business Studies
  • Geography

Block C

  • Mathematics
  • Physics
  • Chemistry
  • Biology

Block D

  • Mathematics
  • Chemistry/Physics
  • Geography

Goldridge College believes in holistic education. This means that all students are required to develop not only academically, but also socially, physically, spiritually and emotionally. In order to achieve this, students need to take an active interest and participate fully in the entire Goldridge College Curriculum. The academic side is only a section of the curriculum. The Co-curriculum activities help develop the other aspects of the human being.

Sports

  • Athletics (Compulsory to all pupils)
  • Cross Country (Compulsory to all pupils)
  • Cricket (Compulsory to all Form One and Form 2 boys)
  • Swimming (Compulsory to all pupils)
  • Golf
  • Rugby (Compulsory to all Form One and Form 2 boys)
  • Hockey (Compulsory to all Form One and Form 2 girls)
  • Netball
  • Football
  • Tennis

Cultural and Clubs

  • Drama
  • Debating
  • Quiz
  • Public Speaking
  • Elocution
  • Music
  • Youth Alive
  • Chess
  • Interact
  • Library
  • Science
  • Information Communication Technology
  • Grooming
  • Leo
  • Living Values
  • Instrumental Music
  • Scripture Union

Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Other information

Further Reading

