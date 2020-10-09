Difference between revisions of "Goni Samson Makamba"

In July 2018, Goni Samson Makamba was elected to Ward 4 Wedza RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1121 votes.

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

2018 – elected to Ward 4 Wedza RDC with 1121 votes, beating John Chirere of MDC-Alliance with 189 votes. [1]

