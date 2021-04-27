Difference between revisions of "Gonyeti"

Pindula

Gonyeti is the Shona slang name for haulage trucks. The name GOnyeti also refers to the comedian Samantha Kureya.
 
 
'''Gonyeti''' is the [[Shona]] slang name for haulage trucks.
  
 
The name GOnyeti also refers to the comedian [[Samantha Kureya]].
Gonyeti is the Shona slang name for haulage trucks.

The name GOnyeti also refers to the comedian Samantha Kureya.

