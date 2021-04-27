Difference between revisions of "Gonyeti"
|
(Created page with "Gonyeti is the Shona slang name for haulage trucks. The name GOnyeti also refers to the comedian Samantha Kureya.")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
Gonyeti is the [[Shona]] slang name for haulage trucks.
|+
Gonyetiis the [[Shona]] slang name for haulage trucks.
The name GOnyeti also refers to the comedian [[Samantha Kureya]].
The name GOnyeti also refers to the comedian [[Samantha Kureya]].
|+
|+
|+
|+
Latest revision as of 12:45, 27 April 2021
Gonyeti is the Shona slang name for haulage trucks.
The name GOnyeti also refers to the comedian Samantha Kureya.