Difference between revisions of "Good Sairos"

In July 2018, Good Sairos was elected to Ward 1 Chinhoyi Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 582 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 1 Chinhoyi Municipality with 582 votes, beating Tapera Mutovido of Zanu-PF with 580 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]