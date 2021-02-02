Difference between revisions of "Goodwell Zinyama"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Goodwell Zinyama''' is a Zimbabwean politician and close associate of Temba Mliswa. ==Background== ===Relationship with Temba Mliswa== In February 2021, Susan Muta...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 17:39, 2 February 2021
Goodwell Zinyama is a Zimbabwean politician and close associate of Temba Mliswa.
Background
=Relationship with Temba Mliswa
In February 2021, Susan Mutami told a publication that Zinyama was sleeping with his male associate Temba Mliswa. She said:
"...But recently I discovered that he [Temba Mliswa] was sleeping with one of his male associates, Goodwell Zinyama."
Career
He was Mliswa’s chief election agent during the Hurungwe West by-election in 2015. At the time, Zinyama was arrested by police officers from CID Chinhoyi Law and Order to answer to assault charges.[2]
Zinyama was also the chief election for the Norton by-election in 2016.
Arrest
In March 2013, Zinyama was arrested in the Hurungwe violence that left Sarah Mahoka injured. Zinyama, Mliswa, Simbarashe Mamina, Christopher Munakira, Munyaradzi Mutami, Judge Mukwava, January Mapfundematsva and Matilda Makwanya appeared in court facing public violence charges arising from disturbances that occurred at on February 22, 2013. They allegedly assaulted Mahoka and her entourage.[3]
Zinyama was later acquitted of the charges.[2]
References
- ↑ Nyasha Chuma, A three-month relationship made in hell: philanthropist in messy break-up with Temba Mliswa, Zim Morning Post, Published: February 1, 2021, Retrieved: February 2, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Mliswa’s election agent arrested, The Herald, Published: June 5, 2015, Retrieved: February 2, 2021
- ↑ Walter Nyamukondiwa, More arrests over Zanu PF Hurungwe violence, Nehanda Radio, Published: March 5, 2013, Retrieved: February 2, 2021