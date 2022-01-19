Goodwill Shana is a Zimbabwean cleric and the founding senior pastor of Word of Life International Ministries headquartered in Harare.

Background

Wife

Goodwill Shana's wife is Maureen Shana.[1]

Children

Goodwill and Maureen Shana have four children; Nicolle, Nontsikelelo, Craig and Ryan.[1]

Education

Goodwill Shana is a lawyer by training and is a holder of a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree as well as an honorary doctors degree from Antioch Bible College in Columbus Ohio.[1]

Career

He served as President of the Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe (EFZ). Shana is also the former Chair of the Zimbabwe Heads of Christian Denominations (ZHOCD) which comprises the three main Christian mother bodies: the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops Conference, Zimbabwe Council of Churches and the Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe.

Goodwill Shana is the President of the AEA (Association of Evangelicals in Africa). He also served as the Vice President of the AEA before his appointment as President. Shana is also the Chair of the World Evangelicals Association. He has also served as Commissioner and spokesperson in the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission and also served as the Chair of Transparency International and special TI Envoy to Kenya. Shana also sits on several boards such as; Rebirth of Africa Network, Centre for Peace Initiatives in Africa, Board of Conveners for Great Zimbabwe Scenarios and Woman Alive.[1][2]

Word of Life International Ministries

Word of Life International Ministries was founded in Bulawayo in 1990. The church started with a congregation of four but has grown to over 15,000 members in five branches across the world including Zimbabwe, South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Australia and the United Kingdom.[3]