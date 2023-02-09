Pindula

Personal Details

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.


Service/Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Makokoba returned to Parliament:

  • Gorden Moyo of MDC–T with 7 099 votes or 56.75 percent,
  • Tshinga Dube of Zanu PF with 3 539 votes or 28.29 percent,
  • Thabile Ndlovu of MDC–N with 1 547 votes or 12.37 percent,
  • 4 others with 324 votes or 2.59 percent.

Total 12 509 votes


