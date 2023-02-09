'''2023''' - Secretary General of the [[People's Democratic Party]] (PDP), a breakaway party from MDC-T with [[Tendai Biti]] as president. <br/>

He was recalled from parliament after breaking away from Tsvangirai in '''March 2015''' along with 21 other MPs, including former secretary general [[Tendai Biti]]. <br/>

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Makokoba''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

Minister up to '''31 July 2013''', at the end of the government of national Unity [[GNU]].

'''2010''' - Minister of State Enterprises and Parastatals in the Prime Minister's Office. Appointed to this post following a reshuffle of MDC-T Ministers in the Cabinet by MDC-T President [[Morgan Tsvangirai]] in June 2010. <ref name="Gordon Moyo, Wikipedia"> [https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gorden_Moyo Gordon Moyo, Wikipedia], Wikipedia, Retrieved: 9 February 2023''</ref> <br/>

Prior to '''June 2010''' - '''Gorden Moyo''' was the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office. <br/>

'''2008''' - He was voted in as member of Parliament for [[Makokoba]] constituency in '''2008'''. <br/>

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

