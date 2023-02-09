Difference between revisions of "Gorden Moyo"
Latest revision as of 12:15, 9 February 2023
Personal Details
No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service/Career
2008 - He was voted in as member of Parliament for Makokoba constituency in 2008.
Prior to June 2010 - Gorden Moyo was the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office.
2010 - Minister of State Enterprises and Parastatals in the Prime Minister's Office. Appointed to this post following a reshuffle of MDC-T Ministers in the Cabinet by MDC-T President Morgan Tsvangirai in June 2010. [1]
Minister up to 31 July 2013, at the end of the government of national Unity GNU.
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Makokoba returned to Parliament:
- Gorden Moyo of MDC–T with 7 099 votes or 56.75 percent,
- Tshinga Dube of Zanu PF with 3 539 votes or 28.29 percent,
- Thabile Ndlovu of MDC–N with 1 547 votes or 12.37 percent,
- 4 others with 324 votes or 2.59 percent.
Total 12 509 votes
He was recalled from parliament after breaking away from Tsvangirai in March 2015 along with 21 other MPs, including former secretary general Tendai Biti.
2023 - Secretary General of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), a breakaway party from MDC-T with Tendai Biti as president.
Events
Further Reading
References
- ↑ Gordon Moyo, Wikipedia, Wikipedia, Retrieved: 9 February 2023