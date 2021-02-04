Gorgeous Mbali real name Mbali Sebapu is a South African entrepreneur and founder of Hermosa Flor Cosmetics.

Career

Before launching Hermosa Flor Cosmetics, Mbali was employed by the South African National Defence Force (SA Navy).

She started being a social media influencer as a side hustle and quit her job with the SA Navy in 2019 when it was providing a decent income.[1]

Hermosa Flor Cosmetics

The idea to establish Hermosa Flor Cosmetics came in 2017 that is two years before quitting her job. She started saving some of the money she was making as a social media influencer. Mbali used that, along with her pension fund, to build a relationship with some reputable international manufacturers.

She travelled to those manufacturers to view their factories and manufacturing processes, and compare the different suppliers. Gorgeous Mbali also contacted Ndamee Group to help her establish a web presence and her current online store. Mbali did all the marketing with the experience she had gained influencing for different brands. Hermosa Flor Cosmetics planned a great campaign leading up to its launch.[1]