Difference between revisions of "Gorges Lodge"

Gorges Lodge

Gorges Lodge in Zimbabwe is beautifully situated close to the world-renowned Victoria Falls, boasting spectacular views of Batoka Gorge and the rushing waters of the Zambezi River below.

Africa lodge accommodation in luxurious stone and thatch chalets

Bungee jumping, white water rafting as well as scenic flights

Built on Communal land with concession fees benefiting the local community.

Background

Gorges Lodge offers spectacular bird viewing as well as a wide variety of adventurous excursions such as a Gorge-edge hike, bungee jumping, high wire activities and white water rafting.

Accommodation

Accommodation at this lodge near Victoria Falls is in one of 10 thatched chalets that are set amongst the lush indigenous gardens of the Gorges Lodge. Double storey suites with wide sheltered balconies and single storey suites boast private verandas. These luxury rooms with en-suite bathrooms and a swimming pool in the surrounding garden are tastefully appointed.

Gorges Lodge is built on communal land, with concession fees and royalties paid to the local council which helps to improve schools, domestic water supplies and clinics. Cultural activities offered include visits to a local village, a local school tour and cultural dancers who come to the lodge at night to perform. This is a giving back safari experience to benefit the local community.

The four double storey suites have wide sheltered balconies, a bedroom upstairs and a dressing room below.

The single storey suites boast private verandas. These luxury rooms with en-suite bathrooms and a swimming pool in the surrounding garden are tastefully appointed. Gorges Lodge does not provide air-conditioning - only fans keep guests cool during hot summer nights.

Room Amenities

Ceiling Fans

Stocked mini bar

Beverage making facilities

Hairdryer on request

Mosquito net and repellent

Electronic safe

Mobile LED lamp

Daily laundry service

Gorges Lodge - bedroom interior

Location

Gorges Lodge is situated on the banks of the River Gorges overlooking the Zambezi River. Close to Victoria Falls Town and the world-renowned Victoria Falls, this Africa lodging offers guests the perfect starting point for exciting excursions. Enjoy the fantastic views of unspoilt, riverline vegetation and numerous wild animals in a naturally beautiful area.

How to get there

When departing from Victoria Falls International Airport, you drive out of the airport parking lot and turn left then follow the signs to Victoria Falls Town. At about 11km on the right hand side is a sign to the Gorge Lodge. Follow the road to another sign that says Gorges Lodge. You then follow a sign, which directs you to this African safari lodge gate and reception.

Activities

Gorges Lodge offers a variety of interesting activities. Enjoy morning and evening game drives as well as guided walks or canoe safaris conducted by knowledgeable nature guides. This prime bird watching area is ideal for bird enthusiasts that watch the majestic raptors at work, including Brown Eagle and Tiger Falcon.

The ultimate Gorges Lodge attraction is an all day Tiger Fishing excursion to Sidinda Island Lodge. This area provides some of Zimbabwe's best Tiger Fishing. Catch and release is required.

Those, who want to relax and recover from the hectic city life can spend time in the swimming pool or visit the rain forest to view Victoria Falls. More active guests may join one of the adventurous activities such as bungee jumping, white water rafting as well as scenic flights over Victoria Falls.

The Victoria Falls or Mosi-oa-Tunya are situated on the Zambezi River, on the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe, and are roughly 1.7 km (1 mile) wide and 128 m (420 ft) high. They are considered a remarkable spectacle because of the peculiar narrow slot-like chasm into which the water falls, so one can view the falls face-on.

Traditional dancers









