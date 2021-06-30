Difference between revisions of "Goromonzi"
|
(Created page with "{{Infobox settlement | name = | native_name = | native_name_lang = <!-- ISO 639-2 code e.g. "fr" for French. If more than one, use {{la...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 77:
|Line 77:
'''Goromonzi District''' is a district of [[Mashonaland East Province]].
'''Goromonzi District''' is a district of [[Mashonaland East Province]].
|+
==Politics==
==Politics==
Goromonzi lies in Mashonaland East, and is represented in the national Parliament by the single seat of Goromonzi in the Senate and by three seats (Goromonzi North, Goromonzi South, and Goromonzi West) in the House of Assembly.
Goromonzi lies in Mashonaland East, and is represented in the national Parliament by the single seat of Goromonzi in the Senate and by three seats (Goromonzi North, Goromonzi South, and Goromonzi West) in the House of Assembly.
Latest revision as of 13:53, 30 June 2021
Goromonzi
Goromonzi District is a district of Mashonaland East Province.
See St Johns High School.
Politics
Goromonzi lies in Mashonaland East, and is represented in the national Parliament by the single seat of Goromonzi in the Senate and by three seats (Goromonzi North, Goromonzi South, and Goromonzi West) in the House of Assembly.