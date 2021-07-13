Difference between revisions of "Goromonzi"

Pindula

'''Goromonzi District''' is a district of [[Mashonaland East Province]].
 
See [[Arcturus High School]]. <br/>
 
See [[Goromonzi High School]]. <br/>
 
See [[St Johns High School]]. <br/>
 
Goromonzi lies in [[Mashonaland East Province]], and is represented in the national Parliament by the single seat of Goromonzi in the Senate and by three seats (Goromonzi North, Goromonzi South, and Goromonzi West) in the House of Assembly.
'''Goromonzi''' lies in [[Mashonaland East Province]], and is represented in the national Parliament by the single seat of Goromonzi in the Senate and by three seats (Goromonzi North, Goromonzi South, and Goromonzi West) in the House of Assembly.

Goromonzi District is a district of Mashonaland East Province.

See Arcturus High School.
See Goromonzi High School.
See St Johns High School.

Politics

Goromonzi lies in Mashonaland East Province, and is represented in the national Parliament by the single seat of Goromonzi in the Senate and by three seats (Goromonzi North, Goromonzi South, and Goromonzi West) in the House of Assembly.

