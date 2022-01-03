Difference between revisions of "Goromonzi"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 84:
|Line 84:
==Politics==
==Politics==
|−
'''Goromonzi''' lies in [[Mashonaland East Province]], and is represented in the national Parliament by the single seat of Goromonzi in the Senate and by three seats (Goromonzi North, Goromonzi South, and Goromonzi West) in the House of Assembly.
|+
'''Goromonzi''' lies in [[Mashonaland East Province]], and is represented in the national Parliament by the single seat of Goromonzi in the Senate and by three seats (Goromonzi North, Goromonzi South, and Goromonzi West) in the House of Assembly.
|+
|+
Latest revision as of 07:50, 3 January 2022
Goromonzi
Goromonzi District is a district of Mashonaland East Province.
See Arcturus High School.
See Goromonzi High School.
See Rusununguko High School.
See St Johns High School.
Politics
Goromonzi lies in Mashonaland East Province, and is represented in the national Parliament by the single seat of Goromonzi in the Senate and by three seats (Goromonzi North, Goromonzi South, and Goromonzi West) in the House of Assembly.
Goromonzi local government is Goromonzi RDC