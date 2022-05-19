Difference between revisions of "Goromonzi"

'''Goromonzi''' lies in [[Mashonaland East Province]], and is represented in the national Parliament by the single seat of Goromonzi in the Senate and by three seats ([[Goromonzi North]], [[Goromonzi South]], and [[Goromonzi West]]) in the House of Assembly.

Goromonzi District is a district of Mashonaland East Province.

See Arcturus High School.

See Goromonzi High School.

See Rusununguko High School.

See St Johns High School.







Politics

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election Goromonizi returned to Parliament:

Goromonzi local government is Goromonzi RDC