'''Goromonzi''' lies in [[Mashonaland East Province]], and is represented in the national Parliament by the single seat of Goromonzi in the Senate and by three seats ([[Goromonzi North]], [[Goromonzi South]], and [[Goromonzi West]]) in the House of Assembly.

Goromonzi District is a district of Mashonaland East Province.

Politics

Herbert Murerwa of Zanu PF with 19 678 votes,

Percy Chigodora of ZUM with 2 967 votes.

Turnout - 24 460 voters or 51.49 %

Goromonzi local government is Goromonzi RDC