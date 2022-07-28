Pindula

Goromonzi


Goromonzi District is a district of Mashonaland East Province.

See Arcturus High School.
See Goromonzi High School.
See Rusununguko High School.
See St Johns High School.


Politics

Goromonzi lies in Mashonaland East Province, and is represented in the national Parliament by the single seat of Goromonzi in the Senate and by three seats (Goromonzi North, Goromonzi South, and Goromonzi West) in the House of Assembly.

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election Goromonizi returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Goromonzi returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 24 460 voters or 51.49 %

Goromonzi local government is Goromonzi RDC

