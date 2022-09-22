* [[Nyembesi Musanduri]] of UP with 319 votes.

In the '''2000''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Goromonzi''' returned to [[Parliament]]:



Goromonzi District is a district of Mashonaland East Province.

See Arcturus High School.

See Goromonzi High School.

See Rusununguko High School.

See St Johns High School.







Politics

Goromonzi lies in Mashonaland East Province, and is represented in the national Parliament by the single seat of Goromonzi in the Senate and by three seats (Goromonzi North, Goromonzi South, and Goromonzi West) in the House of Assembly.

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election Goromonizi returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Goromonzi returned to Parliament:

Herbert Murerwa of Zanu PF with 19 678 votes,

Percy Chigodora of ZUM with 2 967 votes.

Turnout - 24 460 voters or 51.49 %

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Goromonzi returned to Parliament:

Herbert Murerwa of Zanu PF with 14 459 votes,

Leonard Chiutsi Mapuranga of MDC with 9 489 votes,

David Chikaka, Independent MDC, with 1 102 votes,

Nyembesi Musanduri of UP with 319 votes.



Goromonzi local government is Goromonzi RDC