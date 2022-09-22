Pindula

* [[Percy Chigodora]] of ZUM with 2 967 votes.
 
Turnout - 24 460 voters or 51.49 %
 
In the '''2000''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Goromonzi''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Herbert Murerwa]] of Zanu PF with 14 459 votes,
* [[Leonard Chiutsi Mapuranga]] of MDC with 9 489 votes,
* [[David Chikaka]], Independent MDC, with 1 102 votes,
* [[Nyembesi Musanduri]] of UP with 319 votes.
Goromonzi local government is [[Goromonzi RDC]]
 
Goromonzi local government is [[Goromonzi RDC]]

Goromonzi


Goromonzi District is a district of Mashonaland East Province.

See Arcturus High School.
See Goromonzi High School.
See Rusununguko High School.
See St Johns High School.


Politics

Goromonzi lies in Mashonaland East Province, and is represented in the national Parliament by the single seat of Goromonzi in the Senate and by three seats (Goromonzi North, Goromonzi South, and Goromonzi West) in the House of Assembly.

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election Goromonizi returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Goromonzi returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 24 460 voters or 51.49 %

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Goromonzi returned to Parliament:


Goromonzi local government is Goromonzi RDC

