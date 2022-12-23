Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Goromonzi"

Page Discussion
Line 83: Line 83:
  
  
==Politics==
+
==Government==
 
'''Goromonzi''' lies in [[Mashonaland East Province]], and is represented in the national Parliament by the single seat of Goromonzi in the Senate and by three seats ([[Goromonzi North]], [[Goromonzi South]], and [[Goromonzi West]]) in the House of Assembly.
 
'''Goromonzi''' lies in [[Mashonaland East Province]], and is represented in the national Parliament by the single seat of Goromonzi in the Senate and by three seats ([[Goromonzi North]], [[Goromonzi South]], and [[Goromonzi West]]) in the House of Assembly.
  
In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]] '''Goromonizi''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
+
In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]] '''Goromonzi''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
 
* [[Kenneth Bute]] of Zanu PF - 28 873 votes.  
 
* [[Kenneth Bute]] of Zanu PF - 28 873 votes.  
 
* [[Thomas Tapa]] of UANC  - 569 votes.  
 
* [[Thomas Tapa]] of UANC  - 569 votes.  
Line 101: Line 101:
 
* [[David Chikaka]], Independent MDC, with 1 102 votes,
 
* [[David Chikaka]], Independent MDC, with 1 102 votes,
 
* [[Nyembesi Musanduri]] of UP with 319 votes.  
 
* [[Nyembesi Musanduri]] of UP with 319 votes.  
 +
 +
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Goromonzi North''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
 +
* [[Paddy Zhanda]] of Zanu PF with 11 874 votes or 70.32 percent,
 +
* [[Muziwakhe Banda]] of MDC–T with 4 134 votes or 24.48 percent,
 +
* [[Stanford Eliya]] of MDC–N with 877 votes or 5.19 percent,
 +
* 3 others with 1 147 votes or 9.59 percent.
 +
'''Total''' '''16 885 votes'''
 +
 +
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Goromonzi South''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
 +
* [[Petronella Kagonye]] of Zanu PF with 17 234 votes or 58.00 percent,
 +
* [[Milton Bene]] of MDC–T with 11 102 votes or 37.36 percent,
 +
* [[Chiedza Makusha]] of MDC–N with 1 380 votes or4.64 percent,
 +
'''Total''' '''29 716 votes'''
 +
 +
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Goromonzi West''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
 +
* [[Biata Nyamupinga]] of Zanu PF with 12 758 votes or 62.47 percent,
 +
* [[Ian Makone]] of MDC–T with 7 123 votes or 34.88 percent,
 +
* [[Wonder Chinamora]] of MDC–N with 540 votes or 2.64 percent,
 +
'''Total''' '''20 421 votes'''
  
  
Line 114: Line 133:
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
}}
 
}}
 
[[Category:Places]]
 
[[Category:Places]]
 
  
 
[[Category:Places]]
 
[[Category:Places]]

Revision as of 13:02, 23 December 2022

Goromonzi


Goromonzi District is a district of Mashonaland East Province.

See Arcturus High School.
See Goromonzi High School.
See Rusununguko High School.
See St Johns High School.


Government

Goromonzi lies in Mashonaland East Province, and is represented in the national Parliament by the single seat of Goromonzi in the Senate and by three seats (Goromonzi North, Goromonzi South, and Goromonzi West) in the House of Assembly.

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election Goromonzi returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Goromonzi returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 24 460 voters or 51.49 %

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Goromonzi returned to Parliament:

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Goromonzi North returned to Parliament:

  • Paddy Zhanda of Zanu PF with 11 874 votes or 70.32 percent,
  • Muziwakhe Banda of MDC–T with 4 134 votes or 24.48 percent,
  • Stanford Eliya of MDC–N with 877 votes or 5.19 percent,
  • 3 others with 1 147 votes or 9.59 percent.

Total 16 885 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Goromonzi South returned to Parliament:

Total 29 716 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Goromonzi West returned to Parliament:

Total 20 421 votes


Goromonzi local government is Goromonzi RDC

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Goromonzi&oldid=122084"