In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]] '''Goromonzi''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]] '''Goromonzi''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

'''Goromonzi''' lies in [[Mashonaland East Province]], and is represented in the national Parliament by the single seat of Goromonzi in the Senate and by three seats (Goromonzi North], Goromonzi South, and Goromonzi West) in the House of Assembly.

'''Goromonzi''' lies in [[Mashonaland East Province]], and is represented in the national Parliament by the single seat of Goromonzi in the Senate and by three seats ( [[ Goromonzi North ] ], [[ Goromonzi South ]] , and [[ Goromonzi West ]] ) in the House of Assembly.



Goromonzi District is a district of Mashonaland East Province.

See Arcturus High School.

See Goromonzi High School.

See Rusununguko High School.

See St Johns High School.







Government

Goromonzi lies in Mashonaland East Province, and is represented in the national Parliament by the single seat of Goromonzi in the Senate and by three seats (Goromonzi North], Goromonzi South, and Goromonzi West) in the House of Assembly.

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election Goromonzi returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Goromonzi returned to Parliament:

Herbert Murerwa of Zanu PF with 19 678 votes,

Percy Chigodora of ZUM with 2 967 votes.

Turnout - 24 460 voters or 51.49 %

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Goromonzi returned to Parliament:

Herbert Murerwa of Zanu PF with 14 459 votes,

Leonard Chiutsi Mapuranga of MDC with 9 489 votes,

David Chikaka, Independent MDC, with 1 102 votes,

Nyembesi Musanduri of UP with 319 votes.

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Goromonzi North returned to Parliament:

Paddy Zhanda of Zanu PF with 11 874 votes or 70.32 percent,

Muziwakhe Banda of MDC–T with 4 134 votes or 24.48 percent,

Stanford Eliya of MDC–N with 877 votes or 5.19 percent,

3 others with 1 147 votes or 9.59 percent.

Total 16 885 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Goromonzi South returned to Parliament:

Petronella Kagonye of Zanu PF with 17 234 votes or 58.00 percent,

Milton Bene of MDC–T with 11 102 votes or 37.36 percent,

Chiedza Makusha of MDC–N with 1 380 votes or4.64 percent,

Total 29 716 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Goromonzi West returned to Parliament:

Biata Nyamupinga of Zanu PF with 12 758 votes or 62.47 percent,

Ian Makone of MDC–T with 7 123 votes or 34.88 percent,

Wonder Chinamora of MDC–N with 540 votes or 2.64 percent,

Total 20 421 votes



Goromonzi local government is Goromonzi RDC