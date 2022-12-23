Pindula

==Government==
 
'''Goromonzi''' lies in [[Mashonaland East Province]], and is represented in the national Parliament by the single seat of Goromonzi in the Senate and by three seats ([[Goromonzi North]], [[Goromonzi South]], and [[Goromonzi West]]) in the House of Assembly.
In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]] '''Goromonzi''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
 
Goromonzi


Goromonzi District is a district of Mashonaland East Province.

See Arcturus High School.
See Goromonzi High School.
See Rusununguko High School.
See St Johns High School.


Government

Goromonzi lies in Mashonaland East Province, and is represented in the national Parliament by the single seat of Goromonzi in the Senate and by three seats (Goromonzi North], Goromonzi South, and Goromonzi West) in the House of Assembly.

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election Goromonzi returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Goromonzi returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 24 460 voters or 51.49 %

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Goromonzi returned to Parliament:

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Goromonzi North returned to Parliament:

  • Paddy Zhanda of Zanu PF with 11 874 votes or 70.32 percent,
  • Muziwakhe Banda of MDC–T with 4 134 votes or 24.48 percent,
  • Stanford Eliya of MDC–N with 877 votes or 5.19 percent,
  • 3 others with 1 147 votes or 9.59 percent.

Total 16 885 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Goromonzi South returned to Parliament:

Total 29 716 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Goromonzi West returned to Parliament:

Total 20 421 votes


Goromonzi local government is Goromonzi RDC

