A Library is available to students and each taught subject comes with text books. There are 4 Junior Science Labs , 2 Senior Labs , a Computer Room , Typing Room , Woodwork Workshop , 2 Home Economics Labs and a Techno-Graphics room amongst other resources.<ref name="gm"/> Goromonzi has an array of sports including with above average facilities for Soccer , Netball , Volleyball , Basketball , Tennis , table tennis , cricket , Athletics, swimming pool and other interest activities . <ref name="gm"/>

Basketball was also the school's main sport and produced many great players like [[Marshall Gwezere]] and [[Tinotenda Nyanhete]].

'''Goromonzi High''' won the Harare Schools Chess league in '''2014''' under, [[Anesu Gwezere]] with the help of [[Kudzaishe Manyanya]]. Other talented players were [[Panashe Munemo]] and [[Panashe Gatsi]] who won the schools chess league in '''2014'''.

A Library is available to students and each taught subject comes with text books. There are 4 Junior Science Labs, 2 Senior Labs, a Computer Room, Typing Room, Woodwork Workshop, 2 Home Economics Labs and a Techno-Graphics room amongst other resources.<ref name="gm"/> Goromonzi offers several sports including;

Historically, the pass mark at O-Level at Goromonzi High has been more of the number of A grade passes one obtains rather than the mere 5 O-Level pass measure. Students have achieved in excess of 10 A grades at O-Level in the past and this continues. A-Level Students also boast of 15 points and above with the majority seeing themselves through to the various Universities both in [[Zimbabwe]] and abroad.<ref name="gm"/> In 2012, the then Minister of Education [[David Coltart]] revealed that Goromonzi was among the 20 best performing schools in [[Zimbabwe]]. The school has produced some famous individuals influential in the country's political circles.<ref name="dc">David Coltart, [http://www.davidcoltart.com/2012/07/schools-identified-as-academies-of-excellence/ Schools Identified as Academies of Excellence], published:16 Oct 2014,retrieved:21 Jul 2014"</ref>

The school has produced some famous individuals influential in the country's political circles.<ref name="dc">David Coltart, [http://www.davidcoltart.com/2012/07/schools-identified-as-academies-of-excellence/ Schools Identified as Academies of Excellence], published:16 Oct 2014,retrieved:21 Jul 2014"</ref >

Historically, the pass mark at O-Level at Goromonzi High has been more of the number of A grade passes one obtains rather than the mere 5 O-Level pass measure. Students have achieved in excess of 10 A grades at O-Level in the past and this continues. A-Level Students also boast of 15 points and above with the majority seeing themselves through to the various Universities both in [[Zimbabwe]] and abroad.<ref name="gm"/> In '''2012''', the then Minister of Education [[David Coltart]] revealed that Goromonzi was among the 20 best performing schools in [[Zimbabwe]].

There is a wide array of subjects to be studies at Goromonzi. These include Mathematics, English Language & Literature, Sciences, Accounts, Practical Subjects such as Agriculture, Woodwork, Fashion and Fabrics, Home Economics, Shona, Techno Graphics.<ref name="gm"/>

There is a wide array of subjects to be studies at Goromonzi. These include Mathematics, English Language & Literature, Sciences, Accounts, Practical Subjects such as Agriculture, Woodwork, Fashion and Fabrics, Home Economics, Shona, Techno Graphics.<ref name="gm"/>

In maroon are 2 shepherds sticks, symbolising how students will be shepherded into success with correct guidance, ethics and morals.<ref name="gm">, [http://gmonzihigh.i8.com/aboutgoromonzi.html Goromonzi High School], "Goromopnzi High School", retrieved:21 Jul 2014"</ref> Integrity meaning: Honour, Honesty, Respectable, Reliability, Truthfulness. Skill meaning: talent, artistic, ability, expertise, resourceful.<ref name="gm"/>

In maroon are 2 shepherds sticks, symbolising how students will be shepherded into success with correct guidance, ethics and morals.<ref name="gm">, [http://gmonzihigh.i8.com/aboutgoromonzi.html Goromonzi High School], "Goromopnzi High School", retrieved:21 Jul 2014"</ref> Integrity meaning: Honour, Honesty, Respectable, Reliability, Truthfulness. Skill meaning: talent, artistic, ability, expertise, resourceful.<ref name="gm"/>

The school was established in '''1946''' as the first boarding school for black students .

See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>

[[File:Goromonzi.jpg|400px|thumb|left|A glimpse of Goromonzi High School ]]'''Goromonzi High School''' is a boarding school located in [[ Goromonzi ]] , [[ Mashonaland East Province ]]. It operates under the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education. It is well known for its academic excellence .

[[File:Goromonzi.jpg|400px|thumb|left|A glimpse of Goromonzi High Scool ]]'''Goromonzi High School''' is a boarding school located in the [[ Mashonaland ]] East province of [[ Zimbabwe ]]. It operates under the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education. It is well known for its academic excellence.

A glimpse of Goromonzi High School

Goromonzi High School is a boarding school located in Goromonzi, Mashonaland East Province. It operates under the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education. It is well known for its academic excellence.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

See Association of Trust Schools.

See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)



Location

Address: P Bag 1, Goromonzi

Telephone: 0274 26613, 0274 26613, +263 782 805 999.

Cell:

Email: goromonzihighhead@zol.co.zw

Web: http://goromonzihigh.co.zw/



To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

The school was established in 1946 as the first boarding school for black students.

School Motif and Mission

Goromonzi High Schools Motif follows the biblical teaching of David and Goliath: In maroon are 2 shepherds sticks, symbolising how students will be shepherded into success with correct guidance, ethics and morals.[1] Integrity meaning: Honour, Honesty, Respectable, Reliability, Truthfulness. Skill meaning: talent, artistic, ability, expertise, resourceful.[1]

Students / Teachers / Courses

There is a wide array of subjects to be studies at Goromonzi. These include Mathematics, English Language & Literature, Sciences, Accounts, Practical Subjects such as Agriculture, Woodwork, Fashion and Fabrics, Home Economics, Shona, Techno Graphics.[1]

Academic Success

Historically, the pass mark at O-Level at Goromonzi High has been more of the number of A grade passes one obtains rather than the mere 5 O-Level pass measure. Students have achieved in excess of 10 A grades at O-Level in the past and this continues. A-Level Students also boast of 15 points and above with the majority seeing themselves through to the various Universities both in Zimbabwe and abroad.[1] In 2012, the then Minister of Education David Coltart revealed that Goromonzi was among the 20 best performing schools in Zimbabwe.

The school has produced some famous individuals influential in the country's political circles.[2]

School Grounds

A Library is available to students and each taught subject comes with text books. There are 4 Junior Science Labs, 2 Senior Labs, a Computer Room, Typing Room, Woodwork Workshop, 2 Home Economics Labs and a Techno-Graphics room amongst other resources.[1] Goromonzi offers several sports including;

Football

Netball

Volleyball

Basketball

Tennis

Table tennis

Cricket

Athletics

Swimming pool

and other interesting activities.[1]

Chess

Goromonzi High won the Harare Schools Chess league in 2014 under, Anesu Gwezere with the help of Kudzaishe Manyanya. Other talented players were Panashe Munemo and Panashe Gatsi who won the schools chess league in 2014. Basketball was also the school's main sport and produced many great players like Marshall Gwezere and Tinotenda Nyanhete.

Associations

Notable alumni include: