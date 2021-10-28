Gosho Park is by and part of the Peterhouse Schools group, just east of Marondera, on the north of the Harare - Mutare highway. The map indicates. It is used in their educational conservation, research projects and leadership courses.

Gosho Park has over two hundred different species of birds recorded and over seventy tree species recorded by the Tree Society. It is also home to wildebeest, blesbok, bushbuck, duiker, klipspringer, steebok, giraffe, zebra, kudu and eland. It was started in 1984 with a fence, a pond, nine impala and several sable.





Address

East of Marondera. Adjacent to Peterhouse Girls, where bookings must be made through.

==Contacts== – For booking and at location. Bookings to camp and make use of Hikers' Hut and The Bush Camp must be made through Peterhouse Girls on 065 -2323599, 2324951/3, 2322200/4.

PO Box

Phone / Cell phone /Whats App : https://www.facebook.com/GoshoCalderwoodParks/

Email: conservation@peterhouse.co.zw

Web: https://www.springvalehouse.co.zw/gosho-park.html

Skype / other



Facility

There are a number of picnic sites, walking trails and basic camping facilities available.

Entry Fee $3, Vehicle $5, Camping adults $10 and children $5 per night or alternatively purchase a season ticket for $50 (unlimited entry for a year)

Activities

Bird and wildlife viewing.

some "Bushmen paintings".

Walking.