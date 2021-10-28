Bookings to camp and make use of Hikers' Hut and The Bush Camp must be made through [[Peterhouse Girls]] on 065 -2323599, 2324951/3, 2322200/4. <br/>

Bookings to camp and make use of Hikers' Hut and The Bush Camp must be made through [[Peterhouse Girls]] on 065 -2323599, 2324951/3, 2322200/4. <br/>

Adjacent to [[Peterhouse Girls]], where bookings must be made through.

'''Gosho Park''' has over two hundred different species of birds recorded and over seventy tree species recorded by the Tree Society. It is also home to wildebeest, blesbok, bushbuck, duiker, klipspringer, steebok, giraffe, zebra, kudu and eland. It was started in 1984 with a fence, a pond, nine impala and several sable.

Gosho Park is by and part of the Peterhouse Group of Schools group, just east of Marondera, on the north of the Harare - Mutare highway. The map indicates. It is used in their educational conservation, research projects and leadership courses.

Map of Gosho Park

East of Marondera. Adjacent to Peterhouse Girls, where bookings must be made through.

Bookings to camp and make use of Hikers' Hut and The Bush Camp must be made through Peterhouse Girls on 065 -2323599, 2324951/3, 2322200/4.

Phone / Cell phone /Whats App : https://www.facebook.com/GoshoCalderwoodParks/

Email: conservation@peterhouse.co.zw

Web: https://www.springvalehouse.co.zw/gosho-park.html

There are a number of picnic sites, walking trails and basic camping facilities available.

Entry Fee $3, Vehicle $5, Camping adults $10 and children $5 per night or alternatively purchase a season ticket for $50 (unlimited entry for a year)

Bird and wildlife viewing.

some "Bushmen paintings".

Walking.