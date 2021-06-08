Difference between revisions of "Gosiame Thamara Sithole"
'''Gosiame Thamara Sithole''' is a South African woman who is the Guinness World Record holder for the most children delivered at a single birth after giving birth to 10 babies. The Guinness World Record was previously held by Malian national [[Halima Cisse]] who gave birth to nine children in Morocco.
'''Gosiame Thamara Sithole''' is a South African woman who is the Guinness World Record holder for the most children delivered at a single birth after giving birth to 10 babies. The Guinness World Record was previously held by Malian national [[Halima Cisse]] who gave birth to nine children in Morocco.
==Background==
==Background==
|image_alt= Gosiame Thamara Sithole
|image_alt= Gosiame Thamara Sithole
[[Category:South African]]
[[Category:South African]]
Gosiame Thamara Sithole is a South African woman who is the Guinness World Record holder for the most children delivered at a single birth after giving birth to 10 babies. The Guinness World Record was previously held by Malian national Halima Cisse who gave birth to nine children in Morocco.
Background
Gosiame Thamara Sithole gave birth to decuplets at a hospital in Pretoria on 7 June 2021. She gave birth via C-section at 29 weeks (seven months and seven days). Sithole was not on any kind of fertility treatment.[1]
Age
When she gave birth to the decuplets, Gosiame Thamara Sithole was 37.[1]
Husband
Sithole is married. Her husband is Teboho Tsotetsi. He is from Tembisa in Ekurhuleni.[1]
Children
She has two other children, a set of six-year-old twins. That makes 12 children in total.[1]
Career
Gosiame Thamara Sithole works as a retail store manager.[1]