[[File:Gosiame Thamara Sithole.jpg|thumb|Gosiame Thamara Sithole]] '''Gosiame Thamara Sithole''' is a South African woman who is the Guinness World Record holder for the most children delivered at a single birth after giving birth to 10 babies. The Guinness World Record was previously held by Malian national [[Halima Cisse]] who gave birth to nine children in Morocco.

Background

Gosiame Thamara Sithole gave birth to decuplets at a hospital in Pretoria on 7 June 2021. She gave birth via C-section at 29 weeks (seven months and seven days). Sithole was not on any kind of fertility treatment.[1]

Age

When she gave birth to the decuplets, Gosiame Thamara Sithole was 37.[1]

Husband

Sithole is married. Her husband is Teboho Tsotetsi. He is from Tembisa in Ekurhuleni.[1]

Children

She has two other children, a set of six-year-old twins. That makes 12 children in total.[1]

Career

Gosiame Thamara Sithole works as a retail store manager.[1]