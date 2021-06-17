She has five other children, a set of twins and triplets.<ref name="C"/><ref name="citizen"/>

Gosiame Thamara Sithole

Gosiame Thamara Sithole is a South African woman who reportedly gave birth to 10 babies.

Background

Gosiame Thamara Sithole reportedly gave birth to decuplets at a hospital in Pretoria on 7 June 2021. She allegedly gave birth via C-section at 29 weeks (seven months and seven days). Sithole was not on any kind of fertility treatment.[1]

Age

When she allegedly gave birth to the decuplets, Gosiame Thamara Sithole was 37.[1]

Husband

Sithole is married. Her husband is Teboho Tsotetsi. He is from Tembisa in Ekurhuleni.[1]

There were reports that Teboho Tsotetsi is married to another woman and was unhappy about hearing from his girlfriend he had decuplets on the way. A family member who spoke anonymously to a publication alleged that Tsotsetsi mistreated Sithole while she was pregnant and berated her for not using contraceptives.

The source said a number of people who know Sithole were worried about Tsotsetsi’s intentions as he was not even present for the birth of his children. At the time the 10 babies were reportedly born, Tsotestsi is said to have been in Cape Town to meet businessman Iqbal Surve to receive a donation.[2]

Children

She has five other children, a set of twins and triplets.[1][2]

National Baby Shower

Former politician Lindiwe Mazibuko called for a National Baby Shower to support Gosiame Thamara Sithole's decuplets.[3] However Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina and head of government communications Phumla Williams said no hospital confirmed delivering the babies. Mzwandile Masina later shared a statement from members of the Tsotestsi family confirming the decuplets’ birth.

According to The Daily Voice, Iqbal Surve donated R1 million to the father of the decuplets, Tsotetsi. Surve is the executive chairperson of Independent Media, which owns both the Pretoria News and Daily Voice, the publications that broke the news about the babies.[2]

Career

Gosiame Thamara Sithole works as a retail store manager.[1]