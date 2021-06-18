Sithole was detained under the Mental Healthcare Act, which allows for authorities to hold a person for at least 72 hours to do a psychiatric evaluation.<ref name="EWN">Mahlatse Mahlase, [https://ewn.co.za/2021/06/18/woman-who-claimed-to-birth-10-babies-shows-no-signs-of-pregnancy-sources WOMAN WHO CLAIMED TO BIRTH 10 BABIES SHOWS NO SIGNS OF PREGNANCY - SOURCES], ''EWN'', Published: June 18, 2021, Retrieved: June 18, 2021</ref>

[[File:Gosiame Thamara Sithole.jpg|thumb|Gosiame Thamara Sithole]] '''Gosiame Thamara Sithole''' is a South African woman who was reported to have given birth to 10 babies.

Gosiame Thamara Sithole

Gosiame Thamara Sithole is a South African woman who was reported to have given birth to 10 babies.

Background

Gosiame Thamara Sithole reportedly gave birth to decuplets at a hospital in Pretoria on 7 June 2021. She allegedly gave birth via C-section at 29 weeks (seven months and seven days). Sithole was not on any kind of fertility treatment.[1]

Age

When she was in the news for allegedly giving birth to the decuplets, Gosiame Thamara Sithole was said to be 37.[1]

Husband

Sithole is married. Her husband is Teboho Tsotetsi. He is from Tembisa in Ekurhuleni.[1]

There were reports that Teboho Tsotetsi is married to another woman and was unhappy about hearing from his girlfriend he had decuplets on the way. A family member who spoke anonymously to a publication alleged that Tsotsetsi mistreated Sithole while she was pregnant and berated her for not using contraceptives.

The source said a number of people who know Sithole were worried about Tsotsetsi’s intentions as he was not even present for the birth of his children. At the time the 10 babies were reportedly born, Tsotestsi is said to have been in Cape Town to meet businessman Iqbal Surve to receive a donation.[2]

Children

She has five other children, a set of twins and triplets.[1][2]

Decuplets

Former politician Lindiwe Mazibuko called for a National Baby Shower to support Gosiame Thamara Sithole's reported decuplets.[3] However Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina and head of government communications Phumla Williams said no hospital confirmed delivering the babies. Mzwandile Masina later shared a statement from members of the Tsotestsi family confirming the decuplets’ birth.

According to The Daily Voice, Iqbal Surve donated R1 million to the father of the decuplets, Tsotetsi. Surve is the executive chairperson of Independent Media, which owns both the Pretoria News and Daily Voice, the publications that broke the news about the babies.[2]

Medical Examination

Gosiame Sithole was medically examined by a medical team at the Thembisa Hospital on Gauteng’s East Rand. The medical exam showed that there was no pregnancy. It also shows that there are no physical scars to indicate a recent C-section. This was in contradiction to a report that Sithole had given birth to five babies vaginally and the others via a C-section.

The Gauteng Health Department released a statement saying they had no record of the decuplets being born at any of the province's private and public facilities. The Department of Home Affairs also said that there had been no registration of 10 babies born to a single mother.

No medical doctor came forward to confirm that the babies were born.

Tsotetsi released a statement saying he believed that the babies were never born. However, Sithole and Independent Media claimed that the babies were in existence and blamed the government for an alleged cover-up.

Sithole was detained under the Mental Healthcare Act, which allows for authorities to hold a person for at least 72 hours to do a psychiatric evaluation.[4]

Career

Gosiame Thamara Sithole works as a retail store manager.[1]