Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Gospel DJ Unlocked"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Gospel DJ Unlocked''' real name '''Fungai Lee Kampira''', is a Zimbabwean DJ. ==Background== ===Real Name=== '''Fungai Lee Kampira''' ==Placards== In April 2021, a...")
(No difference)

Revision as of 18:07, 23 April 2021

Gospel DJ Unlocked real name Fungai Lee Kampira, is a Zimbabwean DJ.

Background

Real Name

Fungai Lee Kampira

Placards

In April 2021, a picture of Gospel DJ Unlocked holding a placard went viral on social media platforms. Gospel DJ Unlocked was holding a placard that read "JESUS did not die for you to be a SIDE CHICK".[1]

References

  1. Fungai Lee Kampira, Facebook, Published: April 20, 2021, Retrieved: April 23, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Gospel_DJ_Unlocked&oldid=102465"