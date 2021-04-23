Gospel DJ Unlocked real name Fungai Lee Kampira, is a Zimbabwean DJ.

Background

Real Name

Fungai Lee Kampira

Placards

In April 2021, a picture of Gospel DJ Unlocked holding a placard went viral on social media platforms. Gospel DJ Unlocked was holding a placard that read "JESUS did not die for you to be a SIDE CHICK".[1]

