Revision as of 18:12, 23 April 2021
Gospel DJ Unlocked real name Fungai Lee Kampira, is a Zimbabwean DJ.
Background
Real Name
Fungai Lee Kampira
Contacts and Social Media
- Facebook: Gospel Dj Unlocked
Placards
In April 2021, a picture of Gospel DJ Unlocked holding a placard went viral on social media platforms. Gospel DJ Unlocked was holding a placard that read "JESUS did not die for you to be a SIDE CHICK".[1]
References
- ↑ Fungai Lee Kampira, Facebook, Published: April 20, 2021, Retrieved: April 23, 2021