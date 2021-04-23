−

In April 2021, a picture of Gospel DJ Unlocked holding a placard went viral on social media platforms. Gospel DJ Unlocked was holding a placard that read "JESUS did not die for you to be a SIDE CHICK".<ref name="FB">[https://www.facebook.com/fungailee.chaks/posts/2980561508889082 Fungai Lee Kampira], ''Facebook'', Published: April 20, 2021, Retrieved: April 23, 2021</ref>

