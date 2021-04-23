Pindula

[[File:Gospel DJ Unlocked.jpg|thumb|Gospel DJ Unlocked holding placard]] In April 2021, a picture of Gospel DJ Unlocked holding a placard went viral on social media platforms. Gospel DJ Unlocked was holding a placard that read "JESUS did not die for you to be a SIDE CHICK".<ref name="FB">[https://www.facebook.com/fungailee.chaks/posts/2980561508889082 Fungai Lee Kampira], ''Facebook'', Published: April 20, 2021, Retrieved: April 23, 2021</ref>
  
 
Gospel DJ Unlocked real name Fungai Lee Kampira, is a Zimbabwean DJ.

Background

Real Name

Fungai Lee Kampira

Contacts and Social Media

Placards

Gospel DJ Unlocked holding placard

In April 2021, a picture of Gospel DJ Unlocked holding a placard went viral on social media platforms. Gospel DJ Unlocked was holding a placard that read "JESUS did not die for you to be a SIDE CHICK".[1]

References

  1. Fungai Lee Kampira, Facebook, Published: April 20, 2021, Retrieved: April 23, 2021
