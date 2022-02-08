President Emmerson Mnangagwa's two vice presidents are equal in rank, there is <em><strong>NO</strong></em> First Vice-President or Second-Vice President. The Constitutional Provision (Section 92) which provides for two Vice Presidents of different ranks ( a First Vice President and Second Vice President) will only come into effect for the 2023 Election. The provision was suspended for the first 10 years of the new constitution which was adopted in 2013.<ref name="WaMagaisa">{{cite web |author = Alex Magaisa |date = December 22, 2014 |title = Why does Zimbabwe have dual Vice Presidency?|work = Herald |publisher = Zimpapers |url = http://www.herald.co.zw/why-does-zimbabwe-have-dual-vice-presidency/ |accessdate = February 7, 2018 |quote = }}</ref>

The Government of [[Zimbabwe]] of '''2018''' was led by [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] who was deputised by [[Constantino Chiwenga| General (Retired) Constantino Chiwenga ]] and [[Kembo Mohadi]].

Below is the list of government ministers and their respective ministries as of September 2018. There are 20 Cabinet Ministers, 2 Ministers of State in the offices of the Vice President, 14 Deputy Ministers and 9 Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs.



Cabinet Ministers and Respective Ministries

Minister - Oppah Muchinguri

Deputy Minister (for War Veterans Only) - Victor Matemadanda

Permanent Secretary - Martin Rushwaya

Minister - Fortune Chasi

Deputy Minister - Magna Mudyiwa

Permanent Secretary -

Minister - Mangaliso Ndlovu

Deputy Minister -

Permanent Secretary- Dr Thokozile Chitepo









Minister - Joel Biggie Matiza

Deputy Minister -

Permanent Secretary - Engineer George Mlilo

Former Ministries Which Are Now Defunct

Minister - Ministry Now Defunct

Deputy Minister-

Permanent Secretary -

Minister - Jorum Gumbo

Deputy Minister -

Permanent Secretary - Dr Judith Kateera





Minister - Owen Ncube

Deputy Minister

Permanent Secretary

Ministers Of State In The Offices Of The Vice Presidents

Minister of State In Vice President, General (Rtd) C.G.D.N. Chiwenga’s Office

Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs

Minister of State for Bulawayo Metropolitan Province





Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Province





Minister of State for Manicaland Province

Minister of State for Mashonaland Central Province

Minister of State for Mashonaland East Province

Minister of State for Mashonaland West Province

Minister of State for Masvingo Province

Minister of State for Matabeleland North Province

Minister of State for Matabeleland South Province

Minister of State for Midlands Province































