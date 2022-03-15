Difference between revisions of "Government Ministries of Zimbabwe"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 183:
|Line 183:
*Permanent Secretary-Mrs [[Abigail Shonhiwa]]
*Permanent Secretary-Mrs [[Abigail Shonhiwa]]
|−
===[[Ministry of Information Communication Technology and Courier Services]]===
|+
===[[Ministry of Information Communication Technologyand Courier Services]]===
|−
*Minister-[[Jenfan Muswere]]
|+
* Minister-[[Jenfan Muswere]]
|−
*Deputy- [[Dingimuzi Phuti]]
|+
* Deputy- [[Dingimuzi Phuti]]
|−
*Permanent Secretary - Engineer [[Sam Kundishora]]
|+
* Permanent Secretary - Engineer [[Sam Kundishora]]
===[[Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services]]===
===[[Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services]]===
Latest revision as of 09:51, 15 March 2022
|Republic of Zimbabwe
Dzimbabwe
Anthem: Simudzai Mureza
|Status
|Independent
|Largest Urban
|Harare
|Official languages
|Chewa, Chibarwe, English, Kalanga, Koisan, Nambya, Ndau, Ndebele, Shangani, Shona, Sign language, Sotho, Tonga, Tswana, Venda and Xhosa
|Ethnic groups
|Shona and Ndebele
|Religion
|Christian
|Government
|Democratic
• President
|Emmerson Mnangagwa
• Vice President
|Constantino Chiwenga, Kembo Mohadi
|Legislature
|Parliament
|Senate
|Population
• Estimate
|14.5 million
|Currency
|$ (ZWL)
|Calling code
|+263
|ISO 3166 code
|ZW
The Government of Zimbabwe of 2018 was led by Emmerson Mnangagwa who was deputised by General (Retired) Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi.
See A History of Zimbabwean Elections.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa's two vice presidents are equal in rank, there is NO First Vice-President or Second-Vice President. The Constitutional Provision (Section 92) which provides for two Vice Presidents of different ranks ( a First Vice President and Second Vice President) will only come into effect for the 2023 Election. The provision was suspended for the first 10 years of the new constitution which was adopted in 2013.[1]
Below is the list of government ministers and their respective ministries as of September 2018. There are 20 Cabinet Ministers, 2 Ministers of State in the offices of the Vice President, 14 Deputy Ministers and 9 Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs.[2]
Cabinet Ministers and Respective Ministries
Ministry of Defence, Security and War Veterans
- Minister - Oppah Muchinguri
- Deputy Minister (for War Veterans Only) - Victor Matemadanda
- Permanent Secretary - Martin Rushwaya
Ministry of Energy and Power Development
- Minister - Fortune Chasi
- Deputy Minister - Magna Mudyiwa
- Permanent Secretary -
Ministry of Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry
- Minister - Mangaliso Ndlovu
- Deputy Minister -
- Permanent Secretary- Dr Thokozile Chitepo
Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning
- Minister - Mthuli Ncube
- Deputy Minister- Clemence Chiduwa
- Permanent Secretary - George Guvamatanga
Ministry of Foreign Affairs And International Trade
- Minister - Sibusiso Moyo
- Deputy Minister - David Musabayana
- Permanent Secretary - Ambassador Joey Bimha
Ministry of Health and Child Care
- Minister - Constantino Chiwenga
- Deputy Minister - John Chamunorwa Mangwiro
- Permanent Secretary - Major General Dr Gerald Gwinji
Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology Development
- Minister - Amon Murwira
- Deputy Minister - Raymore Machingura
- Permanent Secretary - Dr Desire Sibanda
Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage
- Minister - Kazembe Kazembe
- Deputy Minister - Mike Madiro
- Permanent Secretary - Melusi Matshiya
Ministry of Industry and Commerce
- Minister- Sekai Nzenza
- Deputy Minister- Rajeshakumart Modi
- Permanent Secretary-Mrs Abigail Shonhiwa
Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services
- Minister-Jenfan Muswere
- Deputy- Dingimuzi Phuti
- Permanent Secretary - Engineer Sam Kundishora
Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services
- Minister - Monica Mutsvangwa
- Deputy Minister - Energy Mutodi
- Permanent Secretary - George Charamba
Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs
- Minister - Ziyambi Ziyambi
- Deputy Minister -
- Permanent Secretary - Virginia Mabhiza
- Prosecutor General - NONE (Patrick Hodzi is the Acting Prosecutor-General following the resignation of Ray Goba
- Attorney General - Prince Machaya
Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare
- Minister - Paul Mavhima
- Deputy Minister - Lovemore Matuke
- Permanent Secretary - Ngoni Masoka
Ministry of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement
- Minister - Perrance Shiri
- Deputy Minister - Douglass Karoro
- Deputy Minister - Vangelis Haritatos
- Permanent Secretary - Ringson Chitsiko
Ministry of Local Government, Public Works, and National Housing
- Minister - July Moyo
- Deputy Minister - Marian Chombo
- Permanent Secretary - George Magosvongwe
Ministry of Mines and Mining Development
- Minister - Winston Chitando
- Deputy Minister - Polite Kambamura
- Permanent Secretary- Munesu Munodawafa
Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education
- Minister - Cain Mathema
- Deputy Minister Edgar Moyo
- Permanent Secretary - Dr Sylvia Utete-Masango
Ministry of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation
- Minister - Kirsty Coventry
- Deputy Minister - Tinoda Machakaire
- Permanent Secretary- Prince Mupazviriho
Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development
- Minister - Joel Biggie Matiza
- Deputy Minister -
- Permanent Secretary - Engineer George Mlilo
Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises – Developments
- Minister - Sithembiso Nyoni
- Deputy Minister - Pupurai Togarepi (Youth Affairs)
- Permanent Secretary - Sibusisiwe Zembe
Former Ministries Which Are Now Defunct
Ministry of National Reconciliation
- Minister - Ministry Now Defunct
- Deputy Minister-
- Permanent Secretary -
Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs and Monitoring Implementation of Government Programmes
- Minister - Jorum Gumbo
- Deputy Minister -
- Permanent Secretary - Dr Judith Kateera
Minister of State for National Security in the President's Office
- Minister - Owen Ncube
- Deputy Minister
- Permanent Secretary
Ministers Of State In The Offices Of The Vice Presidents
Minister of State In Vice President, General (Rtd) C.G.D.N. Chiwenga’s Office
Minister of State In Vice President, K.C.D. Mohadi’s Office
Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs
Minister of State for Bulawayo Metropolitan Province
Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Province
Minister of State for Manicaland Province
Minister of State for Mashonaland Central Province
Minister of State for Mashonaland East Province
Minister of State for Mashonaland West Province
Minister of State for Masvingo Province
Minister of State for Matabeleland North Province
Minister of State for Matabeleland South Province
Minister of State for Midlands Province
- Barney Mpariwa
- Isaac Mabaya
- Ministry of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation
- Home Affairs
- Fikile Masunda
- Elections
- DJ Fyadale
- Mondli Makhoba
- Nyadzisai Butau
- Football Ambassadors of Zimbabwe (FAOZ)
- Agga Nyabinde
- Clemence Chiduwa
- Dudula Movement
- Chenjerai A Zivambiso
- Bhoyidho Gwaze
References
- ↑ Alex Magaisa (December 22, 2014). "Why does Zimbabwe have dual Vice Presidency?". Herald. Zimpapers. Retrieved February 7, 2018.
- ↑ "BILL WATCH 43-2017 President Mnangagwa's New Ministerial Line-up". Veritas. December 2, 2017. Retrieved February 6, 2018.