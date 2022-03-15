Pindula

*Minister - [[Constantino Chiwenga]]
 
*Deputy Minister - [[John Chamunorwa Mangwiro]]
*Deputy Minister - [[John Mangwiro|John Chamunorwa Mangwiro]]
 
*Permanent Secretary - Major General Dr [[Gerald Gwinji]]
 
*Permanent Secretary - Major General Dr [[Gerald Gwinji]]
  

Republic of Zimbabwe
Dzimbabwe
Anthem: Simudzai Mureza
StatusIndependent
Largest UrbanHarare
Official languagesChewa, Chibarwe, English, Kalanga, Koisan, Nambya, Ndau, Ndebele, Shangani, Shona, Sign language, Sotho, Tonga, Tswana, Venda and Xhosa
Ethnic groupsShona and Ndebele
ReligionChristian
GovernmentDemocratic
• President
Emmerson Mnangagwa
• Vice President
Constantino Chiwenga, Kembo Mohadi
LegislatureParliament
Senate
Population
• Estimate
14.5 million
Currency$ (ZWL)
Calling code+263
ISO 3166 codeZW

The Government of Zimbabwe of 2018 was led by Emmerson Mnangagwa who was deputised by General (Retired) Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi.

See A History of Zimbabwean Elections.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's two vice presidents are equal in rank, there is NO First Vice-President or Second-Vice President. The Constitutional Provision (Section 92) which provides for two Vice Presidents of different ranks ( a First Vice President and Second Vice President) will only come into effect for the 2023 Election. The provision was suspended for the first 10 years of the new constitution which was adopted in 2013.[1]

Below is the list of government ministers and their respective ministries as of September 2018. There are 20 Cabinet Ministers, 2 Ministers of State in the offices of the Vice President, 14 Deputy Ministers and 9 Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs.[2]

Cabinet Ministers and Respective Ministries

Ministry of Defence, Security and War Veterans

Ministry of Energy and Power Development

Ministry of Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry

Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning

Ministry of Foreign Affairs And International Trade

Ministry of Health and Child Care

Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology Development

Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage

Ministry of Industry and Commerce

Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services

Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services


Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs

Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare

Ministry of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement

Ministry of Local Government, Public Works, and National Housing

Ministry of Mines and Mining Development

Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education

Ministry of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation

Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development

Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises – Developments

Former Ministries Which Are Now Defunct

Ministry of National Reconciliation

  • Minister - Ministry Now Defunct
  • Deputy Minister-
  • Permanent Secretary -

Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs and Monitoring Implementation of Government Programmes


Minister of State for National Security in the President's Office

  • Minister - Owen Ncube
  • Deputy Minister
  • Permanent Secretary

Ministers Of State In The Offices Of The Vice Presidents

Minister of State In Vice President, General (Rtd) C.G.D.N. Chiwenga’s Office

Minister of State In Vice President, K.C.D. Mohadi’s Office

Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs

Minister of State for Bulawayo Metropolitan Province


Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Province


Minister of State for Manicaland Province

Minister of State for Mashonaland Central Province

Minister of State for Mashonaland East Province

Minister of State for Mashonaland West Province

Minister of State for Masvingo Province

Minister of State for Matabeleland North Province

Minister of State for Matabeleland South Province

Minister of State for Midlands Province









References

  1. Alex Magaisa (December 22, 2014). "Why does Zimbabwe have dual Vice Presidency?". Herald. Zimpapers. Retrieved February 7, 2018.
  2. "BILL WATCH 43-2017 President Mnangagwa's New Ministerial Line-up". Veritas. December 2, 2017. Retrieved February 6, 2018.
