Difference between revisions of "Government of Zimbabwe"

The Government of Zimbabwe operates as a full presidential republic based on a 2013 Constitution.
See Government Ministries of Zimbabwe.
As with other Republics, ZImbabwe's governance system has 3 branches:
- Legislature
- Executive
- Judiciary
Tiers of Government
As per the constitution, the tiers of the government are:
- The National Government;
- The provincial and metropolitan councils; and
- The local authorities, which are
- urban councils
- rural councils
Legislature
Zimbabwe's legislature consists of The House Of Assembly and The Senate.
The House of Assembly has 210 members elected by universal suffrage and it serves for a maximum of five years.
The Senate consists of 80 members. Of these 60 are elected for five-year terms in 6-member constituencies representing one of the country's 10 provinces, elected based on the votes in the lower house election, using party-list proportional representation, distributed using the hare quota.
Executive
Zimbabwe's current president and head of state is Emmerson Mnangagwa whose term started in August 2018 following the July 2018 general election.
The country's two vice presidents are Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi. Their terms also started in August 2018.
Judiciary
The judiciary is headed by the Chief justice of the Supreme Court of Zimbabwe, who is currently Luke Malaba (appointed in March 2017).
Zimbabwe's legal system is based on Roman-Dutch law.
The Supreme Court is the highest court of order and the final court of appeal.