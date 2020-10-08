Difference between revisions of "Grace Chekecheke"

In July 2018, Grace Chekecheke was elected to Ward 4 Ruwa Local Board, for MDC-Alliance, with 530 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 4 Ruwa Local Board with 530 votes, beating Farai Bosha of Zanu PF with 286 votes and Tashinga Leeroy Ngaza, independent with 137 votes. [1]

Events

