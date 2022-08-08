Difference between revisions of "Grace Ethel Noko"
Grace Ethel Noko is a veteran of Zimbabwe's war of independence and Zimbabwe People’s Revolutionary Army (ZIPRA) instructor during the war.
Background
Noko was born on 22 July 1959 in the Halisupi area in Gwanda District, about 12km from the border with Botswana.