Difference between revisions of "Grace Mukungunugwa"

==Personal Details==
 
==Personal Details==
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.  
No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.  
  
 
==School / Education==
 
==School / Education==
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.  
No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.  
  
 
==Service / Career==
 
==Service / Career==

In July 2018, Grace Mukungunugwa was elected to Ward 5 Chivi RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1048 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 5 Chivi RDC with 1048 votes, beating Tererai Todini of MDC-Alliance with 733 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

