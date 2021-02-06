Difference between revisions of "Grade 7 Zimsec Results"

This article lists all the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) Grade 7 examination result dates and pass rates.

The following instructions can be used to check results:

Option A – Via the ZIMSEC website:

Visit the ZIMSEC website on www.zimsec.co.zw and you will be taken to the home page. Click on view Results and you will be taken to a page that shows all the country’s 10 regions [R1-Harare, R2-Manicaland, R3-Mashonaland East, R4-Matabeleland North, R5-Midlands, R7-Masvingo, R7-Mashonaland Central, R8-Mashonaland West, R9-Matabeleland South, R10-Bulawayo]. Select your region where your school is located in and proceed to the instructions for registration.

November 2020

Zimsec board chairman Professor Eddie Mwenje announced their release during a virtual media conference yesterday. Prof Mwenje said candidates will start accessing their results online via zimsec website today, using either smartphones or computers.

The 2020 national pass rate is 37,11 percent, which is lower than the 2019 national pass rate, which was 46,9 percent. This translates to a decrease of 9,79 percent.

Number of candidates who sat for the Grade Seven 2020 examinations was 327 559 (167 602 females and 159 957 males), a 1,35 percent increase compared to 323 207 the preceding year.

Like in 2019, indigenous languages, again, recorded high subject pass rates when compared to performances in English, Mathematics, Agriculture and General Paper.

While the pass rate in Shona, Ndebele, Nambya, Tshivenda, Xichangana and Kalanga were above 65 percent, Sesotho and Tonga were at 54,62 and 52,38 percent respectively.









