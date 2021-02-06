Difference between revisions of "Grade 7 Zimsec Results"
This article lists all the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) Grade 7 examination result dates and pass rates.
Check O Level Results
The following instructions can be used to check results:
Option A – Via the ZIMSEC website:
- Visit the ZIMSEC website on www.zimsec.co.zw and you will be taken to the home page.
- Click on view Results and you will be taken to a page that shows all the country’s 10 regions [R1-Harare, R2-Manicaland, R3-Mashonaland East, R4-Matabeleland North, R5-Midlands, R7-Masvingo, R7-Mashonaland Central, R8-Mashonaland West, R9-Matabeleland South, R10-Bulawayo].
- Select your region where your school is located in and proceed to the instructions for registration.
November 2020
Zimsec board chairman Professor Eddie Mwenje announced their release during a virtual media conference yesterday. Prof Mwenje said candidates will start accessing their results online via zimsec website today, using either smartphones or computers.
- The 2020 national pass rate is 37,11 percent, which is lower than the 2019 national pass rate, which was 46,9 percent. This translates to a decrease of 9,79 percent.
- Number of candidates who sat for the Grade Seven 2020 examinations was 327 559 (167 602 females and 159 957 males), a 1,35 percent increase compared to 323 207 the preceding year.
- Like in 2019, indigenous languages, again, recorded high subject pass rates when compared to performances in English, Mathematics, Agriculture and General Paper.
- While the pass rate in Shona, Ndebele, Nambya, Tshivenda, Xichangana and Kalanga were above 65 percent, Sesotho and Tonga were at 54,62 and 52,38 percent respectively.[1]