Difference between revisions of "Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe"



The Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe is a voluntary organisation which represents the interests of local, large, medium and small scale grain millers in Zimbabwe. The industry prides itself with a role it plays in the society by ensuring adequate supply of high quality, nutritious and safe basic foodstuff, thereby contributing significantly towards national Food Security imperatives.[1]

Background

Mission

To empower the milling industry through lobbying, advocating and engaging authorities for conducive and improved operating environment.

To protect citizens from unfair grain products pricing regimes.

To promote health and wellness among citizens through advocating for the consumption of scientifically healthy certified grain products.

Vision

To be the principal association which serves the interests of grain millers, stakeholders in the grain value chain locally, regionally and beyond.

Values

We serve our members with integrity, pride, determination and flexibility keeping up the most astounding corporate governance standards and guidelines.

Membership

Membership is voluntary and currently comprised of ordinary members actively and directly involved in commercial wheat and white maize milling. Associate members, which mainly comprise industry suppliers, also play an important part in the Association. These include businesses such as plant and equipment manufacturers, fortification mix suppliers, grain storage and traders, financiers, local and international partners, packaging suppliers, etc.

Their Members

Agrifoods

AlphaGrain

Blue Ribbon Foods Limited

Delta Corporation

Falcon Foods (Pvt) Limited

Feed Mix

National Foods Holdings Limited

Parrogate

Zimgold

Secretariat

National Chairman - Tafadzwa Musarara

Accountant - Chido Mumbengegwi

General Manager - Lynette Veremu

Admin Assistant - Daisy K. Mazuru

Media & Public Relations Manager - Garikai Chaunza

Picture Gallery

Grains









References