Difference between revisions of "Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe"

From Pindula
(Created page with "{{Infobox organization | name = Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe <!-- defaults to {{PAGENAME}} if not provided --> | native_name = <!-- Organi...")
 
(No difference)

Latest revision as of 06:50, 1 May 2020

Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe
GMAZ LOGO.jpg
AbbreviationGMAZ
Headquarters13 Bodle Avenue Eastlea
Location
Websitehttps://www.gmazim.com/
RemarksTel: +263 8644 255 873


The Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe is a voluntary organisation which represents the interests of local, large, medium and small scale grain millers in Zimbabwe. The industry prides itself with a role it plays in the society by ensuring adequate supply of high quality, nutritious and safe basic foodstuff, thereby contributing significantly towards national Food Security imperatives.[1]

Background

Mission

  • To empower the milling industry through lobbying, advocating and engaging authorities for conducive and improved operating environment.
  • To protect citizens from unfair grain products pricing regimes.
  • To promote health and wellness among citizens through advocating for the consumption of scientifically healthy certified grain products.

Vision

  • To be the principal association which serves the interests of grain millers, stakeholders in the grain value chain locally, regionally and beyond.

Values

We serve our members with integrity, pride, determination and flexibility keeping up the most astounding corporate governance standards and guidelines.

Membership

Membership is voluntary and currently comprised of ordinary members actively and directly involved in commercial wheat and white maize milling. Associate members, which mainly comprise industry suppliers, also play an important part in the Association. These include businesses such as plant and equipment manufacturers, fortification mix suppliers, grain storage and traders, financiers, local and international partners, packaging suppliers, etc.

Their Members

Secretariat

  • National Chairman - Tafadzwa Musarara
  • Accountant - Chido Mumbengegwi
  • General Manager - Lynette Veremu
  • Admin Assistant - Daisy K. Mazuru
  • Media & Public Relations Manager - Garikai Chaunza

Picture Gallery

Grains



References

  1. [1], Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe, Accessed: 1 May, 2020
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Grain_Millers_Association_of_Zimbabwe&oldid=88109"