Difference between revisions of "Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe"
|
(Created page with "{{Infobox organization | name = Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe <!-- defaults to {{PAGENAME}} if not provided --> | native_name = <!-- Organi...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 06:50, 1 May 2020
|Abbreviation
|GMAZ
|Headquarters
|13 Bodle Avenue Eastlea
|Location
|Website
|https://www.gmazim.com/
|Remarks
|Tel: +263 8644 255 873
The Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe is a voluntary organisation which represents the interests of local, large, medium and small scale grain millers in Zimbabwe. The industry prides itself with a role it plays in the society by ensuring adequate supply of high quality, nutritious and safe basic foodstuff, thereby contributing significantly towards national Food Security imperatives.[1]
Contents
Background
Mission
- To empower the milling industry through lobbying, advocating and engaging authorities for conducive and improved operating environment.
- To protect citizens from unfair grain products pricing regimes.
- To promote health and wellness among citizens through advocating for the consumption of scientifically healthy certified grain products.
Vision
- To be the principal association which serves the interests of grain millers, stakeholders in the grain value chain locally, regionally and beyond.
Values
We serve our members with integrity, pride, determination and flexibility keeping up the most astounding corporate governance standards and guidelines.
Membership
Membership is voluntary and currently comprised of ordinary members actively and directly involved in commercial wheat and white maize milling. Associate members, which mainly comprise industry suppliers, also play an important part in the Association. These include businesses such as plant and equipment manufacturers, fortification mix suppliers, grain storage and traders, financiers, local and international partners, packaging suppliers, etc.
Their Members
- Agrifoods
- AlphaGrain
- Blue Ribbon Foods Limited
- Delta Corporation
- Falcon Foods (Pvt) Limited
- Feed Mix
- National Foods Holdings Limited
- Parrogate
- Zimgold
Secretariat
- National Chairman - Tafadzwa Musarara
- Accountant - Chido Mumbengegwi
- General Manager - Lynette Veremu
- Admin Assistant - Daisy K. Mazuru
- Media & Public Relations Manager - Garikai Chaunza
Picture Gallery