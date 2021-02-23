Difference between revisions of "Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe"
|
(Created page with "{{Infobox organization | name = Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe <!-- defaults to {{PAGENAME}} if not provided --> | native_name = <!-- Organi...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(→Events)
|(3 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 69:
|Line 69:
|−
The '''Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe''' is a voluntary organisation which represents the interests of local, large, medium and small scale grain millers
|+
The '''Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe''' is a voluntary organisation which represents the interests of local, large, medium and small scale grain millers. The industry prides itself with a role it plays in the society by ensuring adequate supply of high quality, nutritious and safe basic foodstuff, thereby contributing significantly towards national Food Security imperatives.<ref name="gmazim"> [https://www.gmazim.com/], ''Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe, Accessed: 1 May, 2020''</ref>
|−
|−
==Mission==
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==Mission==
*To empower the milling industry through lobbying, advocating and engaging authorities for conducive and improved operating environment.
*To empower the milling industry through lobbying, advocating and engaging authorities for conducive and improved operating environment.
*To protect citizens from unfair grain products pricing regimes.
*To protect citizens from unfair grain products pricing regimes.
*To promote health and wellness among citizens through advocating for the consumption of scientifically healthy certified grain products.
*To promote health and wellness among citizens through advocating for the consumption of scientifically healthy certified grain products.
|−
==Vision==
|+
|+
==Vision==
*To be the principal association which serves the interests of grain millers, stakeholders in the grain value chain locally, regionally and beyond.
*To be the principal association which serves the interests of grain millers, stakeholders in the grain value chain locally, regionally and beyond.
|−
==Values==
|+
==Values==
We serve our members with integrity, pride, determination and flexibility keeping up the most astounding corporate governance standards and guidelines.
We serve our members with integrity, pride, determination and flexibility keeping up the most astounding corporate governance standards and guidelines.
|−
==Membership==
|+
==Membership==
Membership is voluntary and currently comprised of ordinary members actively and directly involved in commercial wheat and white maize milling. Associate members, which mainly comprise industry suppliers, also play an important part in the Association. These include businesses such as plant and equipment manufacturers, fortification mix suppliers, grain storage and traders, financiers, local and international partners, packaging suppliers, etc.
Membership is voluntary and currently comprised of ordinary members actively and directly involved in commercial wheat and white maize milling. Associate members, which mainly comprise industry suppliers, also play an important part in the Association. These include businesses such as plant and equipment manufacturers, fortification mix suppliers, grain storage and traders, financiers, local and international partners, packaging suppliers, etc.
|−
==
|+
==Members==
|−
*Agrifoods
|+
* Agrifoods
|−
*AlphaGrain
|+
* AlphaGrain
|−
*Blue Ribbon Foods Limited
|+
* Blue Ribbon Foods Limited
|−
*[[Delta Corporation]]
|+
* [[Delta Corporation]]
|−
*Falcon Foods (Pvt) Limited
|+
* Falcon Foods(Pvt) Limited
|−
*Feed Mix
|+
* Feed Mix
|−
*[[National Foods Holdings Limited]]
|+
* [[National Foods Holdings Limited]]
|−
*Parrogate
|+
* Parrogate
|−
*Zimgold
|+
* Zimgold
|−
==Secretariat==
|+
==Secretariat==
|−
*National Chairman - [[Tafadzwa Musarara]]
|+
* National Chairman - [[Tafadzwa Musarara]]
|−
*Accountant - Chido Mumbengegwi
|+
* Accountant - Chido Mumbengegwi
|−
*General Manager - Lynette Veremu
|+
* General Manager - Lynette Veremu
|−
*Admin Assistant - Daisy K. Mazuru
|+
* Admin Assistant - Daisy K. Mazuru
|−
*Media & Public Relations Manager - Garikai Chaunza
|+
* Media & Public Relations Manager - Garikai Chaunza
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==Picture Gallery==
==Picture Gallery==
[[File:Grains.jpg|thumb|Grains]]
[[File:Grains.jpg|thumb|Grains]]
|−
|+
|Line 114:
|Line 127:
==References==
==References==
<references/>
<references/>
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:Farming, agriculture,]]
[[Category:Farming, agriculture,]]
Latest revision as of 08:40, 23 February 2021
|Abbreviation
|GMAZ
|Headquarters
|13 Bodle Avenue Eastlea
|Location
|Website
|https://www.gmazim.com/
|Remarks
|Tel: +263 8644 255 873
The Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe is a voluntary organisation which represents the interests of local, large, medium and small scale grain millers. The industry prides itself with a role it plays in the society by ensuring adequate supply of high quality, nutritious and safe basic foodstuff, thereby contributing significantly towards national Food Security imperatives.[1]
Contact Details
Tel:
Fax:
Cell:
Email:
Website:
Mission
- To empower the milling industry through lobbying, advocating and engaging authorities for conducive and improved operating environment.
- To protect citizens from unfair grain products pricing regimes.
- To promote health and wellness among citizens through advocating for the consumption of scientifically healthy certified grain products.
Organisation Structure
Vision
- To be the principal association which serves the interests of grain millers, stakeholders in the grain value chain locally, regionally and beyond.
Values
We serve our members with integrity, pride, determination and flexibility keeping up the most astounding corporate governance standards and guidelines.
Membership
Membership is voluntary and currently comprised of ordinary members actively and directly involved in commercial wheat and white maize milling. Associate members, which mainly comprise industry suppliers, also play an important part in the Association. These include businesses such as plant and equipment manufacturers, fortification mix suppliers, grain storage and traders, financiers, local and international partners, packaging suppliers, etc.
Members
- Agrifoods
- AlphaGrain
- Blue Ribbon Foods Limited
- Delta Corporation
- Falcon Foods (Pvt) Limited
- Feed Mix
- National Foods Holdings Limited
- Parrogate
- Zimgold
Secretariat
- National Chairman - Tafadzwa Musarara
- Accountant - Chido Mumbengegwi
- General Manager - Lynette Veremu
- Admin Assistant - Daisy K. Mazuru
- Media & Public Relations Manager - Garikai Chaunza
Events
In 2021, it was mentioned on p26 Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe under the Case Study 3 The Agriculture Cartels.
Grain millers are able to cooperate and collude in this practice through their association, the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ), headed by Tafadzwa Musarara. (Chronicle. 2020. “Musarara, deputies re-elected to lead GMAZ.” Chronicle, September 28.) Tafadzwa Musarara is alleged to enjoy the patronage of Vice-President Chiwenga, (Kunambura, A., and T. Kairiza. 2020. “Mnangagwa, Chiwenga fght turns nasty.” The Independent, September 19) and has been an ardent defender of diamond mining companies operating in Marange. (Musarara, T. 2013. “Mugabe victory and the Kimberley Process.” New Zimbabwe, September 15) This collusion has faced strong opposition from the Mnangagwa faction, with Mnangagwa’s alleged ally, Justice Wadyajena, (Pindula. 2020. “Justice Mayor Wadyajena.” Pindula.) leading a public Parliamentary hearing on the abuse of the millers’ subsidy and foreign currency allocations by GMAZ and millers. (Tafrenyika, M. 2020. “Drama In Parliament As Wadyajena, Musarara Clash.” Daily News, May 22.)