Difference between revisions of "Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe"

the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ), headed by Tafadzwa Musarara. (Chronicle. 2020. “Musarara , deputies re-elected to lead GMAZ. ” Chronicle, September 28 .) Tafadzwa Musarara is alleged to enjoy the patronage of Vice-President Chiwenga, (Kunambura, A., and T. Kairiza. 2020. “Mnangagwa , Chiwenga fght turns nasty. ” The Independent, September 19 ) and has been an ardent defender of diamond mining companies operating in Marange. (Musarara, T. 2013. “Mugabe victory and the Kimberley Process. ” New Zimbabwe, September 15 ) This collusion has faced strong opposition from the Mnangagwa faction, with Mnangagwa’s alleged ally, Justice Wadyajena, (Pindula. 2020. “Justice Mayor Wadyajena .” Pindula.) leading a public Parliamentary hearing on the abuse of the millers’ subsidy and foreign currency allocations by GMAZ and millers. (Tafrenyika, M. 2020. “Drama In Parliament As Wadyajena, Musarara Clash. ” Daily News, May 22 .) </blockquote>

In '''2021''', it was mentioned on p26 [[Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe]] under the Case Study 3 ''The Agriculture Cartels''.

The Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe is a voluntary organisation which represents the interests of local, large, medium and small scale grain millers. The industry prides itself with a role it plays in the society by ensuring adequate supply of high quality, nutritious and safe basic foodstuff, thereby contributing significantly towards national Food Security imperatives.[1]





To empower the milling industry through lobbying, advocating and engaging authorities for conducive and improved operating environment.

To protect citizens from unfair grain products pricing regimes.

To promote health and wellness among citizens through advocating for the consumption of scientifically healthy certified grain products.

To be the principal association which serves the interests of grain millers, stakeholders in the grain value chain locally, regionally and beyond.

We serve our members with integrity, pride, determination and flexibility keeping up the most astounding corporate governance standards and guidelines.

Membership is voluntary and currently comprised of ordinary members actively and directly involved in commercial wheat and white maize milling. Associate members, which mainly comprise industry suppliers, also play an important part in the Association. These include businesses such as plant and equipment manufacturers, fortification mix suppliers, grain storage and traders, financiers, local and international partners, packaging suppliers, etc.

