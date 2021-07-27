Difference between revisions of "Grain Mobilisation Programme"

Pindula

The 2007/08 agricultural seasons saw very poor yields throughout Zimbabwe because of a bad rainy season. Consequently, there is a shortage of grain to meet the national requirements. The government is paying the following producer prices:
The '''2007/08''' agricultural seasons saw very poor yields throughout Zimbabwe because of a bad rainy season. Consequently, there was a shortage of grain to meet the national requirements. The government was paying the following producer prices:
 
*Maize per tonne Z$4,582
 
*Maize per tonne Z$4,582
 
*Maize seed per tonne Z$13,000
 
*Maize seed per tonne Z$13,000
  
The program commenced in May 2008, and a grain mobilizing committee was set up comprising
The program commenced in '''May 2008''', and a grain mobilizing committee was set up comprising officers from the [[Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe]], [[Grain Marketing Board]] (GMB) and Agritex. The government was mobilizing grain from all farming sectors to a centralized GMB facility in order to build strategic stocks in addition to ongoing imports.  
officers from the [[Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe]], [[Grain Marketing Board]] (GMB) and Agritex. The government was mobilizing grain from all farming sectors to a centralized GMB facility in order to build strategic stocks in addition to ongoing imports.  
 
  
 
==Objectives==
 
==Objectives==
 
The main objectives of the intervention were as follows:
 
The main objectives of the intervention were as follows:
*to urgently procure excess maize and small grains from farmers in order to boost the national strategic grain reserve;
* to urgently procure excess [[maize]] and small grains from farmers in order to boost the national strategic grain reserve;
*to ensure timely payments to farmers for their grain;
* to ensure timely payments to farmers for their grain;
*to mitigate inflationary pressures by paying farmers for their produce even before they supply the crop to enable them purchase inputs for subsequent seasons; and
* to mitigate inflationary pressures by paying farmers for their produce even before they supply the crop to enable them purchase inputs for subsequent seasons; and
*to save scarce foreign currency resources and channel them for other critical supplementary food imports.<ref name="iisd">Evangelista Mudzonga,  
* to save scarce foreign currency resources and channel them for other critical supplementary food imports.<ref name="iisd">Evangelista Mudzonga,  
 
Tendai Chigwada [https://www.iisd.org/sites/default/files/publications/ag_scenarios_south_africa_zimbabwe.pdf], ''Trade Knowledge Network, Accessed: 24 July, 2020''</ref>
 
Tendai Chigwada [https://www.iisd.org/sites/default/files/publications/ag_scenarios_south_africa_zimbabwe.pdf], ''Trade Knowledge Network, Accessed: 24 July, 2020''</ref>
  
