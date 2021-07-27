Difference between revisions of "Grain Mobilisation Programme"
|
m (→Objectives)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
The 2007/08 agricultural seasons saw very poor yields throughout Zimbabwe because of a bad rainy season. Consequently, there
|+
The 2007/08agricultural seasons saw very poor yields throughout Zimbabwe because of a bad rainy season. Consequently, there a shortage of grain to meet the national requirements. The government paying the following producer prices:
*Maize per tonne Z$4,582
*Maize per tonne Z$4,582
*Maize seed per tonne Z$13,000
*Maize seed per tonne Z$13,000
|−
The program commenced in May 2008, and a grain mobilizing committee was set up comprising
|+
The program commenced in May 2008, and a grain mobilizing committee was set up comprising officers from the [[Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe]], [[Grain Marketing Board]] (GMB) and Agritex. The government was mobilizing grain from all farming sectors to a centralized GMB facility in order to build strategic stocks in addition to ongoing imports.
|−
officers from the [[Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe]], [[Grain Marketing Board]] (GMB) and Agritex. The government was mobilizing grain from all farming sectors to a centralized GMB facility in order to build strategic stocks in addition to ongoing imports.
==Objectives==
==Objectives==
The main objectives of the intervention were as follows:
The main objectives of the intervention were as follows:
|−
*to urgently procure excess maize and small grains from farmers in order to boost the national strategic grain reserve;
|+
* to urgently procure excess maizeand small grains from farmers in order to boost the national strategic grain reserve;
|−
*to ensure timely payments to farmers for their grain;
|+
* to ensure timely payments to farmers for their grain;
|−
*to mitigate inflationary pressures by paying farmers for their produce even before they supply the crop to enable them purchase inputs for subsequent seasons; and
|+
* to mitigate inflationary pressures by paying farmers for their produce even before they supply the crop to enable them purchase inputs for subsequent seasons; and
|−
*to save scarce foreign currency resources and channel them for other critical supplementary food imports.<ref name="iisd">Evangelista Mudzonga,
|+
* to save scarce foreign currency resources and channel them for other critical supplementary food imports.<ref name="iisd">Evangelista Mudzonga,
Tendai Chigwada [https://www.iisd.org/sites/default/files/publications/ag_scenarios_south_africa_zimbabwe.pdf], ''Trade Knowledge Network, Accessed: 24 July, 2020''</ref>
Tendai Chigwada [https://www.iisd.org/sites/default/files/publications/ag_scenarios_south_africa_zimbabwe.pdf], ''Trade Knowledge Network, Accessed: 24 July, 2020''</ref>
|Line 18:
|Line 17:
[[Category:Government Economic Programmes]]
[[Category:Government Economic Programmes]]
|+
|+
Latest revision as of 13:37, 27 July 2021
The 2007/08 agricultural seasons saw very poor yields throughout Zimbabwe because of a bad rainy season. Consequently, there was a shortage of grain to meet the national requirements. The government was paying the following producer prices:
- Maize per tonne Z$4,582
- Maize seed per tonne Z$13,000
The program commenced in May 2008, and a grain mobilizing committee was set up comprising officers from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, Grain Marketing Board (GMB) and Agritex. The government was mobilizing grain from all farming sectors to a centralized GMB facility in order to build strategic stocks in addition to ongoing imports.
Objectives
The main objectives of the intervention were as follows:
- to urgently procure excess maize and small grains from farmers in order to boost the national strategic grain reserve;
- to ensure timely payments to farmers for their grain;
- to mitigate inflationary pressures by paying farmers for their produce even before they supply the crop to enable them purchase inputs for subsequent seasons; and
- to save scarce foreign currency resources and channel them for other critical supplementary food imports.[1]