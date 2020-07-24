Difference between revisions of "Grain Mobilisation Programme"

The 2007/08 agricultural seasons saw very poor yields throughout Zimbabwe because of a bad rainy season. Consequently, there is a shortage of grain to meet the national requirements. The government is paying the following producer prices:

Maize per tonne Z$4,582

Maize seed per tonne Z$13,000

The program commenced in May 2008, and a grain mobilizing committee was set up comprising officers from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, Grain Marketing Board (GMB) and Agritex. The government was mobilizing grain from all farming sectors to a centralized GMB facility in order to build strategic stocks in addition to ongoing imports.

Objectives

The main objectives of the intervention were as follows:

to urgently procure excess maize and small grains from farmers in order to boost the national

strategic grain reserve;

to ensure timely payments to farmers for their grain;

to mitigate inflationary pressures by paying farmers for their produce even before they supply

the crop to enable them purchase inputs for subsequent seasons; and

to save scarce foreign currency resources and channel them for other critical supplementary food imports.









