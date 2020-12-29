Difference between revisions of "Grant Thornton"

Pindula

Revision as of 06:51, 29 December 2020


Contact Details

Harare Office
Address: Camelsa Business Park, 135 Enterprise Road, Highlands, Harare.
Tel: +263 242 442511/4.
Fax: +263 242 442517.
Email: info@zw.gt.com
Website:
Bulawayo Office
Address: Thornton Business Park, 1 Clark Road, Suburbs, Bulawayo.
Tel: +263 9 231431-5.
 ??????????? Email: infobyo@zw.gt.com
Website:

Organisation Structure

Offers

Grant Thornton offers financial services in the following areas:

  • Advisory
  • Assurance
  • Tax
  • Corporate accounting and outsourcing
  • Corporate recovery and reorganisation

Further Reading

[1]

  1. [Newspaper "Celebrating Inspired Leadership and Instinctive Growth (Advertisement)"], Financial Gazette, Published: 4 April 2019, Retrieved: 28 December 2020
