Difference between revisions of "Grant Thornton"

Revision as of 06:51, 29 December 2020
Contact Details
Harare Office
Address: Camelsa Business Park, 135 Enterprise Road, Highlands, Harare.
Tel: +263 242 442511/4.
Fax: +263 242 442517.
Email: info@zw.gt.com
Website:
Bulawayo Office
Address: Thornton Business Park, 1 Clark Road, Suburbs, Bulawayo.
Tel: +263 9 231431-5.
Email: infobyo@zw.gt.com
Website:
Organisation Structure

Offers
Grant Thornton offers financial services in the following areas:
- Advisory
- Assurance
- Tax
- Corporate accounting and outsourcing
- Corporate recovery and reorganisation
Further Reading
- ↑ [Newspaper "Celebrating Inspired Leadership and Instinctive Growth (Advertisement)"], Financial Gazette, Published: 4 April 2019, Retrieved: 28 December 2020