Difference between revisions of "Grant Thornton"

Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL) is a private company limited by guarantee, incorporated in England and Wales. It is an umbrella organisation that does not provide services to clients. Services are delivered by Grant Thornton member firms around the world. GTIL and the member firms collectively are referred to as Grant Thornton.

Grant Thornton is an international financial organisation, made up of over 56 000 people in 140 countries. They have been in operation for over 100 years. They offer assistance in finance growth, manage risk and regulation, optimise operations or realise stakeholder value.

Harare Office

Address: Camelsa Business Park, 135 Enterprise Road, Highlands, Harare.

Tel: +263 242 442511/4.

Fax: +263 242 442517.

Email: info@zw.gt.com

Website: https://www.grantthornton.co.zw/

Bulawayo Office

Address: Thornton Business Park, 1 Clark Road, Suburbs, Bulawayo.

Tel: +263 9 231431-5.

Email: infobyo@zw.gt.com



Organisation Structure

Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL) is a private company limited by guarantee, incorporated in England and Wales. It is an umbrella organisation that does not provide services to clients. Services are delivered by Grant Thornton member firms around the world. GTIL and the member firms collectively are referred to as Grant Thornton.

Board of governors

The Board of Governors is the principal and overriding authority in GTIL. The Board exercises governance over GTIL and comprises the chair of the Board; the chief executive officer of GTIL; managing partners from Grant Thornton member firms; and independent directors. The Board aims for a reasonable balance of diversity and representation from different geographical areas, including emerging markets.

The global leadership team

The global leadership team drives the execution of the global strategy and is chaired by the CEO.

Offers

Grant Thornton offers financial services in the following areas:

Advisory

Assurance

Tax

Corporate accounting and outsourcing

Corporate recovery and reorganisation

Further Reading

