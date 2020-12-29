Difference between revisions of "Grant Thornton"
Latest revision as of 07:09, 29 December 2020
Grant Thornton is an international financial organisation, made up of over 56 000 people in 140 countries. They have been in operation for over 100 years. They offer assistance in finance growth, manage risk and regulation, optimise operations or realise stakeholder value.
Contact Details
Harare Office
Address: Camelsa Business Park, 135 Enterprise Road, Highlands, Harare.
Tel: +263 242 442511/4.
Fax: +263 242 442517.
Email: info@zw.gt.com
Website: https://www.grantthornton.co.zw/
Bulawayo Office
Address: Thornton Business Park, 1 Clark Road, Suburbs, Bulawayo.
Tel: +263 9 231431-5.
Email: infobyo@zw.gt.com
Organisation Structure
Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL) is a private company limited by guarantee, incorporated in England and Wales. It is an umbrella organisation that does not provide services to clients. Services are delivered by Grant Thornton member firms around the world. GTIL and the member firms collectively are referred to as Grant Thornton.
- Board of governors
The Board of Governors is the principal and overriding authority in GTIL. The Board exercises governance over GTIL and comprises the chair of the Board; the chief executive officer of GTIL; managing partners from Grant Thornton member firms; and independent directors. The Board aims for a reasonable balance of diversity and representation from different geographical areas, including emerging markets.
- The global leadership team
The global leadership team drives the execution of the global strategy and is chaired by the CEO.
Offers
Grant Thornton offers financial services in the following areas:
- Advisory
- Assurance
- Tax
- Corporate accounting and outsourcing
- Corporate recovery and reorganisation
Further Reading
- ↑ [Newspaper "Celebrating Inspired Leadership and Instinctive Growth (Advertisement)"], Financial Gazette, Published: 4 April 2019, Retrieved: 28 December 2020