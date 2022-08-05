"The Great Dyke is the lonest linear mass of mafic and ultramafic rocks in the world and is the most outstanding feature of the geographical map in Zimbabwe." [1]

History/Description

The Dyke is ±530km long, running north-south from the Mvurwi Range to around Lalapanzi in the south. It covers 3083km² and varies from 1km to 11km wide. Maximum altitude above the surrounding ground is 350m. It was first identified by Karl Maunch during explorations from 1867 to 1872.

The Great Dyke is a topographic spine down Zimbabwe's central plateau. The northern end is the Mvurwi Range]], (the western end of the Mavuradonha Mountains) on the Zambezi escarpment. It can be seen south at the Darwemndale Hills, then near Ngezi Dam and Machava Moutninas]]. South of Lalapanzi, the dyke ends as the Chironde and Doro Hills.

Dyke rock is a barrier to ground water, making the edges marshy and the source of ma springs and streams. Darwendale, Ngezi and Sebakwe Dams use natural sites along the dyke. The serpentinite (70 percent of the Dyke area), gabbronorite and pyroxenite rocks of the Dyke produce distinct soils that grow markedly different vegetation.