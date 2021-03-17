Difference between revisions of "Great Dyke Investments"
(Created page with "'''Great Dyke Investments''' (GDI) is mentioned on p31 Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe under the Case Study 5 The Mining Cartels. <blockquote> Other sources suggest th...")
Great Dyke Investments (GDI) is mentioned on p31 Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe under the Case Study 5 The Mining Cartels.
Other sources suggest that the key player in the GDI initiative is not Afreximbank Bank, but the Trade and Development Bank (TBD), formerly the Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank (PTA), headed by Adamasu Tadesse, reportedly very close to Managagwa. Either way, the deal is clouded in opacity